AllHipHop
Login

Damon Dash Wants Hundreds-Of-Thousands From Ex-Wife Rachel Roy's Business

Mike Winslow
by

Damon claims he had a verbal agreement with his wife, who was supposed to sell him a stake in her popular fashion brand, Rachel Roy.

(AllHipHop News) Damon Dash is suing his ex-wife for a cut of her fashion company cash.

The rap mogul claims Rachel Roy has been hiding money that is rightfully his.

According to documents, Dash alleges his ex conspired with other companies to keep cash away from her former husband, claiming they "manipulated, diverted, misappropriated, transferred, concealed and embezzled funds."

Damon insists he's entitled to royalties because he was married to Rachel when she formed the company in 2008.

He's suing her and a handful of associates, accountants, and lawyers, calling on lawmakers to force Roy to open her accounts, so he can determine how much he is owed.

Damon Dash's and Rachel Roy's custody battle over their kid is getting nasty.

Last year, the former couple squared off in court during an ongoing custody battle over their daughter Tallulah.

Rachel told a judge Damon frequently gets high in front of the kids and has given them all anxiety due to his erratic behavior.

Damon Dash snapped back, accusing Rachel of being an unfit mother and a drunk who put her career above her family. 

Comments
Wu-Tang To Play Epic Concert With Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
2
Last Reply· by
joanmelda
joanmeldaIt is undisputed that Psychology Writing Help Services pose challenges for students because preparation takes into…
Young M.A.'s Love For Sex Toys Leads To Big Deal
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
4
Last Reply· by
xxLajitxx
xxLajitxxWow. Man check this out. Sodom and Gomorrah are places they are not people so they could not be gay. How are you talkin…
T-Pain Puts Business Skills To Use With Acquisition Of Offensive Domain Name
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
66
Last Reply· by
joanmelda
joanmelda When students seek our Psychology Research Paper Writing Services from us, they are assured to receive the best Online…
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Explains How Being A Father Impacted His 'Artist 2.0' Album
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Fatherhood changes everyone.. https://bit.ly/2vFQSdB
Jussie Smollett Attackers Planning To Testify Against Disgraced Actor
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
9
Last Reply· by
Mickey2942
Mickey2942Lying to police officers should get a pass? Creating a false hate crime, with a noose? If you don't realize how…
Are Metro Boomin & 21 Savage Set To Drop The Sequel To 'Savage Mode'?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinRighty O mate.
Machine Gun Kelly To Perform In Israel This Summer
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
1
Last Reply· by
kingston45
kingston45Dear friends welcome to our site! Here we guide for your ALDI Customer Satisfaction Survey step by step to take an ALDI…
Famous Rappers Launches Plant-Based Rap Battles In Brooklyn
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Impressive move.. https://bit.ly/2uSilIP
NBA Youngboy Flashes Guns With Teenager's Alleged Killer In New Video
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Wrong move... Youngboy https://bit.ly/2SWpwrD