DaniLeigh, Lil Tjay, Rico Nasty, G Herbo & More Tapped For Monster Energy Outbreak Virtual Tour Series

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Find out how you can see Hip Hop and R&B musicians perform songs from across the country.

(AllHipHop News) The ongoing health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to live concerts with large crowds. In response, the long-running Monster Energy Outbreak Tour is going virtual for the first time ever.

"Monster Energy Outbreak Presents: Live On Location" will be hosted by on-air personalities such as Power 106’s DJ Felli Fel and Hot 97’s DJ Saige. The digital showcase is scheduled to begin on May 29 with a performance by Def Jam recording artist DaniLeigh from her garage in Los Angeles.

"The Monster Energy Outbreak brand has always been a tastemaker in music, so it’s not surprising that they made the necessary pivot during these times to continue who they are and give fans what they want," says DJ Felli Fel.

DaniLeigh adds, "I’m excited to release my new single 'Dominican Mami' as I kick off the 'Monster Energy Live On Location]' digital series from the garage in Los Angeles on Friday, May 29th!"

Puerto Rican singer/rapper Iann Dior will perform from a Los Angeles rooftop on May 30. "Bored in the House" viral TikTok sensation Curtis Roach will go live from the studio in Detroit on May 31. 

The "Live On Location" lineup for June includes New York City's Lil Tjay, DC's Rico Nasty, Orlando's Tyla Yaweh, PG County's IDK, and Los Angeles' Shoreline Mafia. Chicago spitter G Herbo will close out the virtual tour with a set from Studio M in LA on June 14.

