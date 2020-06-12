AllHipHop
Dave Chappelle Discusses George Floyd, Eric Garner & More In Free Special '8:46'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

See what the legendary comedian has to say about what's happening in the world at the moment.

(AllHipHop News) "Normally I wouldn't show you something so unrefined, I hope you understand," stated Dave Chappelle about his new comedy special. The nearly 30-minute presentation, 8:46, showed up on the Netflix Is A Joke's YouTube channel and Instagram Page.

Chappelle's 8:46 covers the recent outrage over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The 46-year-old African-American was killed after Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

"I can't breathe" were among Floyd's last words before he died while in the custody of law enforcement. The phrase reminded people of Eric Garner, the New York City black man who also said "I can't breathe" as NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo choked the life out of him in 2014.

Chappelle addressed the killing of Garner on 8:46. Plus, the 46-year-old comedic genius spoke about other African-American victims associated with the #BlackLivesMatter movement such as Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and Philando Castile.

Throughout the set, Chappelle also mentioned CNN host Don Lemon, former Los Angeles cop Christopher Dorner, conservative talking head Candace Owens, and NBA great LeBron James. He also briefly commented on Azealia Banks, the rapper that claimed she had sex with the married comedian.

