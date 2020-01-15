Dave Chappelle Endorses Democratic Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang

(AllHipHop News) American entrepreneur Andrew Yang was not able to qualify for last night's Democratic debate, but he did make political headlines with a big celebrity endorsement. Comedy legend Dave Chappelle is supporting Yang's presidential candidacy.

"Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang. You are the best. Let’s do this for our kids. 🙏👍," tweeted the 45-year-old Venture for America founder on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, Chappelle will perform shows in Columbia, South Carolina (January 29) and North Charleston, South Carolina (January 30) to benefit Yang's campaign. The 2020 South Carolina democratic primary election takes place on February 29.

Actor/musician Donald "Childish Gambino" Glover endorsed Andrew Yang in December. Glover was also named as a creative consultant for the Yang 2020 political team.

Yang's signature policy is the "Freedom Dividend" which is a $1,000-per-month universal basic income for all United States citizens that are 18 or older. The latest RealClearPolitics average of national polls has Yang in sixth place (3.6%) behind Joe Biden (27.2%), Bernie Sanders (19.2%), Elizabeth Warren (16.6%), Pete Buttigieg (7.2%), and Michael Bloomberg (6.2%).