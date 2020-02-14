AllHipHop
Dave Chappelle Was Not Shot And Killed Police In Ohio Confirm

AllHipHop Staff
by

Thankfully, Dave Chappelle is alive and well.

(AllHipHop News) Police in Ohio have assured Dave Chappelle fans the comedian was not involved in a fatal shooting near his home on Wednesday.

The shoot-out took place outside a property on Grinnell Road in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and left two people dead, according to local outlets.

The address is close to a property owned by the funnyman, prompting concern on social media.

But Dave's representative, Carla Sims, reveals the incident took place a mile away from the property.

"It did not happen at Dave’s home," Sims said. "He’s fine."

Dave Chappelle is currently on tour in the U.K.

Lawmakers at the Greene County Sheriff’s office have also confirmed the comedian wasn’t involved in the shooting.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Comments
