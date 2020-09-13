AllHipHop
Dave East Accuses Delta Of Hiring Racist Trump Supporters As Flight Attendants

Kershaw St. Jawnson

(AllHipHop News) After being kicked off of a Delta flight, Harlem rapper Dave East is calling out the airlines for practicing bigoted behavior.

Dave took to his social media to post a video of the incident claiming that the crew racially profiled him. They didn’t think that he belonged in first-class.

No details are shared but what is captured in his three-minute recording of the aftermath as a gang of police officers lined up outside of the plane door, in the corridor connecting the plane to the terminal, next to the very polite captain.

His team is seen trying to rationalize with what looks to be an attendant and other passengers even tried to defend Nas' protegé.

He wrote on his IG, “RACISM... @delta Fucc Delta! Racist Ain’t Even The Word! This Jamaican Man Defending me and He dont even know me!!!! He watched the racist harassment!!!! Delta Airlines Y’all Need To Stop Hiring these racist, stupid, ignorant TRUMP supporters that get nervous when they see a PERSON OF COLOR in first class!!! B##ch just ask me what I want to drink and keep it pushing!!!! S##t got me Hot”

There is no word from Delta Airlines or Dave's camp about the resolve.

