Dave East Hints At Making A Collaborative Project With Mary J. Blige

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' star also speaks on working with the late Pop Smoke.

(AllHipHop News) On August 14, Dave East returned with the Karma 3 mixtape. Apple Music's Rap Life Radio host Ebro Darden spoke to the rapper/actor about his new project.

Darden and East discussed the personal content presented on Karma 3. During the conversation, the Def Jam recording artist hinted that he is partnering with the Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige for a full-length joint effort.

“Me and Mary cooking one. I ain’t gonna get too crazy into the details, but we got a few records right now. We’re like four in," revealed East. His discography already contains the collaborative album, Beloved, with The Lox member Styles P.

According to Dave East, a Beloved sequel is currently in the works with an expected release by the end of 2020. The 32-year-old New Yorker told Darden that he also has unreleased songs with the late Pop Smoke.

"Pop was so cool... He’d just come to my session for dolo - don't call me, nothing and just pull up," said East. "We ended up doing two, three songs. He just had a good, humble spirit. He brought good vibes. I f*ck with Pop Smoke heavy. We really got close, right before that happened to him."

