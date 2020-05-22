Dave East Locked Up By Police Over Weed & Bogus Traffic Violation

Rap star Dave East pinched by aggressive cops for having a small amount of weed.

(AllHipHop News) While the City of New York keeps saying that it is falling back on arresting people for social distance and racial profiling, it seems that not all of the police on the streets have gotten the memo.

The NYPD spent their evening harassing one of Hip-Hop's rising stars.

According to reports, early Friday morning, Dave East and some of his childhood friends were hanging in Queens, driving in a luxury SUV.

Yet a night intended to reflect a fallen soldier (as someone says in a video that there is a funeral in the morning), turned in an evening of Black frustration with some saying the rap star was being harassed.

Police argue that Dave East and his people made a turn without signaling and so that gave officers cause to flag them and pull them over. As the approached the driver’s window, law enforcement seems to have smelled cannabis.

East called foul on the cops pressing his driver over the turn-signal. The police asked everyone in the car for their identification, despite East being in the back seat and not driving. No one shard their ID.

This is when the drama starts.

In a video posted to East’s Instagram page, you can see the Harlem Hip-Hop artist being dragged out of his SUV with force, as he stands tall with his hands above his head like a strong king.

Despite the aggressive policing, East is cool asking “All this?” and friends and family bemoaned his decision to not cower, praying his jerk-response would not be translated as resisting arrest and resulting in him being murdered.

“Harassment. Get the f##k out of here,” a man yells. “You might as well lock every f##king body up. This is some bulls##t.”

The rapper tried to appease everyone saying, “I’m not fighting.”

The authorities told TMZ that they searched the vehicle and found seven bags of week. The men were arrested, but not kept long.

Dave East received a summons for disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of weed. There is no word on why the driver was taken in or for what reason.

Dave East already reached out to his attorney, Stacey Richman, who told TMZ: "I don't perceive that this will result in a criminal conviction because it does not appear that Dave has been charged with a crime. Under New York law, disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of marijuana are violations -- not crimes."

There is no word on whether or not that he was able to attend the funeral for his friend, mentioned in the video.