Dave East Reveals 'Karma 3' Album Cover Featuring Images Of Nipsey Hussle & Pop Smoke

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The New York City native pays tribute to the late rappers.

(AllHipHop News) Dave East is set to release the third installment in his Karma series following 2017's Karma and 2018's Karma 2. Last night, the Harlem-bred emcee/actor posted the upcoming project's cover art on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

For Karma 3: (Thoughts Of A Menace), East incorporated images of Ermias "Nipsey Hussle" Asghedom and Bashar "Pop Smoke" Jackson into the artwork. Asghedom was shot and killed in March 2019. Jackson was murdered in February of this year.

Dave East honored Nipsey Hussle on his 2019 album Survival. That LP hosted a track titled "The Marathon Continues." Apparently, East and Nip were making plans to create a collaborative project prior to his death.

"We were six songs in. We were planning a tour and all of that. F*ck rap. I’m going to keep it 100. That was my n*gga," said East last October. "Anything we did together or anytime I had to be around that n*gga, I cherish it."

The NYC native was also one of the many Hip Hop artists to publicly mourn Pop Smoke. Before the Brooklyn newcomer's passing, Dave East and Kiing Shooter released a remix to Pop's breakout hit "Welcome To The Party."

