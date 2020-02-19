Dave, Stormzy & Tyler, The Creator Win 2020 Brit Awards

(AllHipHop News) Hip Hop had a big night at the 2020 Brit Awards. Both American and British rap artists were honored by the British Phonographic Industry's ceremony.

Dave's Psychodrama took home the trophy for Album Of The Year. The London-born rapper also used his performance of "Black" to accuse United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being racist.

Stormzy won Male Solo Artist. The Grime legend topped Dave, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, and Michael Kiwanuka for the honor. Stormzy's Heavy Is The Head was also nominated for Album Of The Year.

California's Tyler, The Creator won International Male Solo Artist over Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Dermot Kennedy, and Post Malone. Fellow Los Angeles native Billie Eilish won International Female Solo Artist.