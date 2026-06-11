Daz Dillinger Reveals Why Tupac Went “Ballistic” After Biggie’s Radio Broadcast

Daz Dillinger reveals how Biggie’s radio comments sparked 2Pac’s fury, leading to a barrage of diss records and the escalation of the East Coast-West Coast feud.

Daz Dillinger opened up about one of the most pivotal moments in Hip-Hop history: the incident that ignited 2Pac’s rage and led to a barrage of diss records aimed at The Notorious B.I.G.

The Dogg Pound producer was in Red Hook, Brooklyn, filming the “New York, New York” music video when everything changed.

While the crew was in the trailer, windows started shattering from gunfire.

“We was smoking in there and all of a sudden a window pop and some s### shatter,” Dillinger explained. “But n##### are still partying in there. You know what I’m saying? Next I know something shatter again. The street instincts kick in. Get on the floor.”

The shooting sent shockwaves through Death Row Records. Security rushed in asking where Snoop Dogg was, but nobody said a word.

Once they confirmed it was Death Row security, the crew got out of there and wrapped up the video shoot.

But the real damage came after.

“Because Funk Master Flex and Biggie got on the radio and just told them this is where them n##### at. That’s the address. That’s where they at. Time Square represent New York. It was over with then. All all hell jumped off.”

When 2Pac heard about the shooting, he went ballistic.

“Pac was out of jail but he didn’t come. And then once he heard about it he went stupid ballistic. He was like come on back home,” Dillinger recalled. “And then, you know, that’s when we start making songs like ‘NY 187’ and a whole bunch of songs that I produced that I ain’t heard yet.”

On “NY 187,” Snoop Dogg threw shots at Biggie as a direct reaction to the trailer shooting. The track became one of the most aggressive responses in the East Coast-West Coast feud.

Dillinger also revealed that despite the beef, there was still a connection between the coasts.

Before both rappers died, Mase, Lil’ Cease, and Biggie called Dillinger to the studio.

“Remember, Tupac is already dead. Everybody’s feuding, but we still cool because they called me to the studio to serve him some weed. Biggie was in there and I didn’t even sell him no weed. I just gave him the two ounces. You know what I’m saying?”

Dillinger explained that Puffy had planned to mix the Dogg Pound album, but Suge Knight intervened.

When asked about Biggie coming to LA so soon after 2Pac’s death, Dillinger called it bold.

“I wouldn’t be out of New York. You know, you just got to learn gang culture and street culture. I don’t know what Puffy was thinking.”