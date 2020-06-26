Death Row Founder "Harry-O" Denied Request For Early Release

Harry-O, one of the original founders of legendary Hip-Hop label Death Row Records was trying to get out of a lengthy prison sentence, but he his attempt failed.

(AllHipHop News) Feds have denied Michael “Harry-O” Harris, one of the deep pockets that start Death Row Records, his request for an early release from the Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc.

Harry-O is slated to be released in 2028 after being paroled from his life term, but still, with the recent global COVID-19 pandemic, he had hoped to get a compassionate release based on his age and the fact that he contracted the virus while in prison.

The thought is that since this man, who for real for real is the person responsible for the careers of Snoop Dogg and Tupac, for the culture, don't let him die in prison without any connection to his legacy.

But his legacy was already tarnished.

Harris was knocked for running a multi-million cocaine drug ring in the 80s as a King Pin.

And that is what U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr. kept in the front of mind when deciding his fate. At 87, Judge Hatter is not phased.

“Harris failed to set forth an extraordinary and compelling reason to warrant a sentence reduction,” Hatter wrote. The judge also believed that the gravity of his actual crimes were so heavy that his condition has to be more grave- like experiencing serious mental or physical deterioration.

Harry-O who has been locked up over almost 40 years and has changed his life.

“I will always wear the internal shame of hurting others for my own personal gain and greed,” Harry-O shared in a letter to Hatter’s court. “So I say, there is no punishment on earth that can match or equal the pain I have caused throughout my years of drug piffling and I pray to our creator to forgive me for helping to bring harm to his precious creations.”

Reports say that he worked in and outside of the walls of the institution to stop violence.

Still, that does not seem like enough for the judge.