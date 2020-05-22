AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Death Row Jerseys, Hats And More Offered In King Ice Apparel Capsule

AllHipHop Staff

Death Row back! The iconic 90's label now has jerseys and hats for fans.

(AllHipHop News) Fans of classic Hip-Hop now have a way to recapture the glory of the turbulent, revolutionary 90's thanks to King Ice.

The streetwear apparel company has released a Death Row apparel capsule that features hats and jerseys. Death Row Records was the iconic label home that housed Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, Lady of Rage and Tupac Shakur. Run by imprisoned mogul Suge Knight, the company generated hundreds of millions in sales and pumped out albums like Dre’s “The Chronic” (1992), Snoop’s “Doggystyle” (1992) and Pac’s “All Eyez On Me” (1996).

King Ice previously released a jewelry collection inspired by Death Row and it recieved the support of artists like Snoop Dogg, The Game, NLE Choppa and more. A press release detailed the offering:

As Death Row Records experiences a revival in popularity, King Ice, has developed a capsule of quality jerseys and hats, just in time for summer 2020. The capsule features five basketball jerseys, two baseball jersey, and two hats. Multiple colorways include, red, blue, yellow, black, and white. The jerseys are made in the USA with 100% polyester, which holds color and prevents shrinking. To prevent any peeling or fading each patch has been securely embroidered, rather than heat sealed, for long-lasting quality. The baseball jerseys are finished with a full-button front and dropped tail, round-cut hem for a genuine fit. The hats are made with 100% polyester, featuring a 3D gold metal Death Row Records logo button and raised embroidered print with a snapback closure.

The Jerseys are priced at $150, and the hats are $60. 

Interestingly enough, Nate Dogg's son is one of the models of the line. 

For more, check out the collection here. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TDE President Punch On Possible Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole Joint Album: It Might Still Happen

Do you want to hear the two Grammy winners together on a full-length project?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Black Thought Lists His Top 10 Emcees Of All Time

The Philadelphia-bred lyricist lays out which male and female spitters are among the GOATs.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

KINGMufasa

Quavo Takes Advantage Of Lockdown To Graduate From High School

Quavo is putting his time locked down under quarantine to good use! He finally earned his diploma from high-school!

AllHipHop Staff

by

aewsucks

Wendy Williams Has Graves Disease Recrudesce; Show On Hiatus

Wendy Williams has been ordered to stop taping her daytime talk show per her doctors, over a flare-up of her Graves disease.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: KSI Drops Debut Album But He's Still Ready To Kick Jake Paul's Ass

UK rapper and social media star, KSI (Knowledge, Strength, Integrity) has conquered so much in his life and now he's after total domination of the music business, and his "rival" Jake Paul!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Polo G Talks Striving To Stand Out As One Of The "Top-Tier" Rappers

The rising rhymer insists it is just in him to be great.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Apple Music To Present Three-Day Concert Film Marathon Featuring Lil Wayne, Tyler, The Creator & More

The platform is streaming 72 Hours of live shows by Hip Hop stars, Pop hitmakers, Rock heroes, and legendary performers.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Top Dawg Boss Stunts On Everyone With New $11 Million Mansion

Hip-Hop has been very good to Top Dawg, the CEO of the hottest label in the game, TDE.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Megan Thee Stallion Curates "Class Of Savages" Spotify Playlist For Class Of 2020 Graduates

Find out which tracks made it onto the Houston rapper's list.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Ludacris Releases Controversial "S.O.T.L. (Silence Of The Lambs)" Single Featuring Lil Wayne

Listen to the full version of Chris Lova Lova's latest offering.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)