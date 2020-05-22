Death Row Jerseys, Hats And More Offered In King Ice Apparel Capsule

Death Row back! The iconic 90's label now has jerseys and hats for fans.

(AllHipHop News) Fans of classic Hip-Hop now have a way to recapture the glory of the turbulent, revolutionary 90's thanks to King Ice.

The streetwear apparel company has released a Death Row apparel capsule that features hats and jerseys. Death Row Records was the iconic label home that housed Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, Lady of Rage and Tupac Shakur. Run by imprisoned mogul Suge Knight, the company generated hundreds of millions in sales and pumped out albums like Dre’s “The Chronic” (1992), Snoop’s “Doggystyle” (1992) and Pac’s “All Eyez On Me” (1996).

King Ice previously released a jewelry collection inspired by Death Row and it recieved the support of artists like Snoop Dogg, The Game, NLE Choppa and more. A press release detailed the offering:

As Death Row Records experiences a revival in popularity, King Ice, has developed a capsule of quality jerseys and hats, just in time for summer 2020. The capsule features five basketball jerseys, two baseball jersey, and two hats. Multiple colorways include, red, blue, yellow, black, and white. The jerseys are made in the USA with 100% polyester, which holds color and prevents shrinking. To prevent any peeling or fading each patch has been securely embroidered, rather than heat sealed, for long-lasting quality. The baseball jerseys are finished with a full-button front and dropped tail, round-cut hem for a genuine fit. The hats are made with 100% polyester, featuring a 3D gold metal Death Row Records logo button and raised embroidered print with a snapback closure.

The Jerseys are priced at $150, and the hats are $60.

Interestingly enough, Nate Dogg's son is one of the models of the line.

For more, check out the collection here.