Deb Antney Slams 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' For How Women & Men Are Portrayed On The Show

"I’m not for the drama like that."

(AllHipHop News) Debra "Deb" Antney, her son Juaquin "Waka Flocka Flame" Malphurs, and his wife Tammy Rivera-Malphurs have all appeared on the reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Gucci Mane's former manager is clearly no longer a supporter of the program.

“[Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is] very disgraceful for women,” said Antney in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It makes our men look horrible. I’m just not for it. I’m not for the drama like that.”

Apparently, Waka Flocka and Tammy's stint on LHHA was during a very difficult time in their relationship. Antney expressed the difficulty of watching the couple's hardships play out on television for the entire world. She told AJC, "It just destroyed the inside of me. I could not function.”

While Antney and the Malphurs left the cast of the long-running VH1 show, they have all moved on to WE tv. Waka and Tammy starred on the network's Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition and Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta before launching their own show titled What The Flocka in March.