Deceased Funk Singer Rick James Sued For Raping 15-Year-Old In 1979

Kershaw St. Jawnson
by

The 15-year-old girl, now in her 50s, is looking to cop a cool mil for every year of trauma that he has caused her to live after the alleged assault.

(AllHipHop News) Although Rick James has been dead for over 15 years, stories about his wild and abusive rock star life still emerge.

This time, the tale is not a funny bit told by master comedian Charlie Murphy on "The Dave Chapelle Show."

It is a horrible allegation that seems to creep up more and more as people find the courage to speak out against sexual assault, abuse, and rape.

According to a new lawsuit, Rick James' Estate is preparing to deal with a $50 million claim brought by a woman who asserts that back in 1979, she was raped by the “Super Freak” himself.

The anonymous accuser has hired the Manhattan firm Oddo & Babat to represent her and has detailed the alleged assault in an affidavit filed Thursday in Erie County Supreme Court.

Screen Shot 2020-02-14 at 12.29.24 PM
Rick James sued for raping a 15-year-old, in 1979.

In the affidavit, the woman says that when she was a teenager, 15-years old and living in a group home, Rick came to the residence to visit the house parents.

The funk singer was introduced to the young women, but because of his crude disposition and potty mouth, she slid away, retreating to her room to read a book.

While resting on her stomach, she alleges, he came into her room uninvited. The then 30-something Funk singer allegedly climbed on top of her and penetrated her.

“I tried to fight him off, but he told me to ‘shut up and quit moving or I’ll cut you,’” she stated in the affidavit.

As an after fact, this woman’s life has been a living hell:

“I abused alcohol briefly as a young teenager, used drugs, suffered from low self-esteem, had serious thoughts of suicide, and had difficulty concentrating, all from Rick James’s rape,” the affidavit stated, adding that she also suffers from panic attacks, nightmares and flashbacks.

“This traumatic experience has caused me everlasting damage and I would like to preserve my privacy in this matter.”

So you are probably saying, that’s so many years ago. How can they prove anything?

Attorney David Oddo says his team performed “a very thorough and incredulous investigation into these allegations and determined that they are highly credible.”

