Def Jam Africa Promises To Bring Hip-Hop To The Motherland In A New Way

Def Jam has officially set up shop in Africa.

(AllHipHop News) While Def Jam is not the first rap label to exist — it is the first one to become an international portal of Hip-Hop culture.

Iconic in every way, the house that Uncle Russell built is kinda the blueprint for every other rap empire. #FightMe

And so, it should come as no surprise that the grooming shop for LL Cool J, Jay-Z, DMX, Kanye, Rihanna, Rick Ross, Pusha T, Frank Ocean, Justin Beiber, Freeway, Ghostface, Ne-Yo, The Dream, Joe Budden, N.O.R.E., Method Man, The Roots, Fabolous, Cam’ron and the Dipset, Young Jeezy, Ludacris and the list can go on… is now venturing into Africa with their new imprint label, Def Jam Africa.

According to a statement from the label, Def Jam Africa is a new division on the continent dedicated to representing the best Hip-Hop, Afrobeats and trap talent in Africa.

Based out of Johannesburg, South Africa and Lagos, Nigeria, DJA will identify and sign artist talent from every corner of the Motherland.

In fact, they are building a team of dedicated A & R, marketing, creative and digital executives in both country, who will ultimately be reporting to Sipho Dlamini, MD, Universal Music Sub-Saharan Africa & South Africa.

First up to bat, just like the parent company, DJA will have some cultural heavy hitters: Boity (South Africa), Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Larry Gaaga (Nigeria) Nadia Nakai (South Africa), Nasty C (South Africa), Tshego (South Africa), Tellaman (South Africa), Ricky Tyler (South Africa), and Vector (Nigeria).

“Many of us in Africa grew up on music from legendary labels under the UMG umbrella,” Dlamini says. “Def Jam has always been the ultimate destination for hip-hop and urban culture worldwide. It is a historic achievement that we’re now able to bring this iconic label to

Africa, to create an authentic and trusted home for those who aspire to be the best in Hip-Hop, Afrobeats, and trap. Together, we will build a new community of artists, that will push the boundaries of Hip-Hop from Africa, to reach new audiences globally.”

Earlier this year it was announced that South African rapper Nasty C will release his forthcoming album Zulu Man with Some Power in partnership with Def Jam Recordings in the U.S., during Summer, 2020.

Other forthcoming releases on Def Jam Africa include singles from: Ricky Tyler, Boity, Nasty C, Tellaman feat. Alpha P, Vector, Cassper Nyovest and Tshego.