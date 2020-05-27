AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Def Jam Africa Promises To Bring Hip-Hop To The Motherland In A New Way

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Def Jam has officially set up shop in Africa.

(AllHipHop News) While Def Jam is not the first rap label to exist — it is the first one to become an international portal of Hip-Hop culture.

Iconic in every way, the house that Uncle Russell built is kinda the blueprint for every other rap empire. #FightMe

And so, it should come as no surprise that the grooming shop for LL Cool J, Jay-Z, DMX, Kanye, Rihanna, Rick Ross, Pusha T, Frank Ocean, Justin Beiber, Freeway, Ghostface, Ne-Yo, The Dream, Joe Budden, N.O.R.E., Method Man, The Roots, Fabolous, Cam’ron and the Dipset, Young Jeezy, Ludacris and the list can go on… is now venturing into Africa with their new imprint label, Def Jam Africa.

According to a statement from the label, Def Jam Africa is a new division on the continent dedicated to representing the best Hip-Hop, Afrobeats and trap talent in Africa.

Based out of Johannesburg, South Africa and Lagos, Nigeria, DJA will identify and sign artist talent from every corner of the Motherland.

In fact, they are building a team of dedicated A&R, marketing, creative and digital executives in both country, who will ultimately be reporting to Sipho Dlamini, MD, Universal Music Sub-Saharan Africa & South Africa.

AllHipHop Image Template (12)

First up to bat, just like the parent company, DJA will have some cultural heavy hitters: Boity (South Africa), Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Larry Gaaga (Nigeria) Nadia Nakai (South Africa), Nasty C (South Africa), Tshego (South Africa), Tellaman (South Africa), Ricky Tyler (South Africa), and Vector (Nigeria).

“Many of us in Africa grew up on music from legendary labels under the UMG umbrella,” Dlamini says. “Def Jam has always been the ultimate destination for hip-hop and urban culture worldwide. It is a historic achievement that we’re now able to bring this iconic label to

Africa, to create an authentic and trusted home for those who aspire to be the best in Hip-Hop, Afrobeats, and trap. Together, we will build a new community of artists, that will push the boundaries of Hip-Hop from Africa, to reach new audiences globally.”

Earlier this year it was announced that South African rapper Nasty C will release his forthcoming album Zulu Man with Some Power in partnership with Def Jam Recordings in the U.S., during Summer, 2020.

Other forthcoming releases on Def Jam Africa include singles from: Ricky Tyler, Boity, Nasty C, Tellaman feat. Alpha P, Vector, Cassper Nyovest and Tshego.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Dre And Jimmy Iovine's New High School Aiming To Mold Geniuses

Super-producer Dr. Dre and music mogul Jimmy Iovine have some serious goals for their $70 Million Los Angeles Academy

AllHipHop Staff

by

moviedivine

Doja Cat Denies Being A Self-Loathing Racist

Doja Cat says she has never personally been involved in racist conversations, despite those viral videos.

AllHipHop Staff

The NBA In Talks To Restart Season In Orlando This Summer!

The NBA is in active talks with The Walt Disney Company as a decision to restart the seasons nears.

Maria Myraine

by

duytruongmmo2

Black Thought Lists His Top 10 Emcees Of All Time

The Philadelphia-bred lyricist lays out which male and female spitters are among the GOATs.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

parly

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

hiphopza

112 And Jagged Edge Battle For Hearts Tonight

112 and Jagged Edge will celebrate Memorial Day with a battle of love songs.

AllHipHop Staff

Lloyd Bank Explains DMX's Negative Aggression

DMX had some words for Lloyd Banks, who he claims could never be considered as a Top 10 emcee. Does he have a point?

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Eminem Posts A Phone Number For His Fans To Text Him

It's the 20 year anniversary of the project widely regarded as Marshall's greatest work.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Eminem Invites All His Fans To Listening Party For Classic LP

Eminem will celebrate the 20-year- release of his groundbreaking album The Marshall Mathers LP, and he's asking fans to join in.

AllHipHop Staff

Black Minneapolis Man Murdered By White Cop In The Middle of the Street

A cop officer in Minneapolis killed a man on the street by sitting on his neck during what should have been a routine police call.

AllHipHop Staff