Def Jam Looking For New CEO

Fatima Barrie

Def Jam Recordings announced Paul Rosenberg has stepped down as CEO to pursue a new venture.

(AllHipHop News) Def Jam is on the search for a new CEO.

Yesterday (February 21st) Def Jam Recordings Chairman & CEO Paul Rosenberg stepped down from the company to launch a new joint venture with Universal Music Group (UMG) titled Goliath Records.

Rosenberg, who is also Eminem’s manager and co-founder of Shady Records, stepped in as CEO for the record label in 2018 as Steve Bartels's replacement.

While Rosenberg will no longer serve as CEO, he will continue to play a role as a consultant to Def Jam “on its legacy artists, while also remaining the principal of Goliath Artists, Inc., the management firm that handles Eminem among others.”

Paul Rosenberg said in a statement, “The experience I had running one of the greatest, most storied record companies of the modern era was incredible. I will remain forever grateful.”

He went on to discuss his new opportunity with Goliath Records, “my new relationship with UMG gives me the ability to continue to sign and develop talent in a more focused and streamlined way, while still dedicating the time necessary to fulfill my management duties and foster the many entrepreneurial endeavors connected with Eminem.”

Def Jam is currently looking for a new CEO.

Jeffrey Harleston, UMG’s General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs will oversee the company until a replacement is selected.

In addition to the announcement of Rosenberg's exit, Def Jam also revealed that McNair, Senior Vice President of A&R at UMG, will also serve as Senior Vice President, A&R at Def Jam Recordings.

