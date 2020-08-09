AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Democrats Accuse Kanye West's Team Of Voting Signature Scam

Mike Winslow

The Democrats are challenging Kanye West's attempt to get on the ballot in Wisconsin.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West is facing an uphill battle in Wisconsin in his bid to become President of the United States.

Democrats in the state are challenging the validity of thousands of signatures Kanye's team submitted in his attempt to get on the ballot with President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The Democratic Party in Wisconsin lodged a complaint claiming West's paperwork contained fake signatures like "Bernie Sanders" and "Mickey Mouse."

Kanye's team may have also committed a few felony crimes by tricking people into giving up their signatures by using a register-to-vote scam to get signatures that the rapper's team supposedly used to get him on the ballot.

The rap star submitted over 2,400 signatures, but the Democrats are also challenging the legitimacy of those as well.

Six individuals claim they had no clue their names would be used to support Kanye's bid for President.

One woman claimed she was hoodwinked outside of a Walmart, where a circulator asked her to sign her name to confirm she was registered to vote.

'If I had known that, I wouldn't have signed the papers, absolutely not. Kanye West would not get my vote and I think it is a joke that he is running for president,' the woman said in an affidavit.

Another woman claimed she signed a document out of sympathy because the man was being paid $1 for every signature he collected.

"If he hadn't told me he was getting paid per signature, I would never have signed this nomination paper," a woman named Wanda Thompson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Democrats are terrified Kanye West's presence on the ballot will move crucial votes away from Joe Biden and give President Trump an easy win in a pivotal state. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PointGuard_QB

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Nick Cannon Seems To Back Kanye West's Presidental Run; West Suffers Setback

Nick Cannon Seems To Back Kanye West's Presidental Run

illseed

by

Tonny Pham

Coronavirus Delays Universal Hip Hop Museum Opening

The Universal Hip Hop Museum's opening has been pushed back, so the founders are taking the time to make the site pandemic proof.

Mike Winslow

FBG Duck's Mother Pleads For Calm As Cops Warn Of Gang War

FBG Duck's mother held a press conference and pleaded with gang members to chillout in the wake of her son's murder.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

FuckUcrackas

Wiley's MBE Honor Officially Under Review Over Anti-Semitic Tirade

Grime rapper Wiley may have done permanent damage to his career over a wild outburst targeting Jewish people around the world.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Tekashi 6ix9ine Continues To Taunt Enemies In Public Now That House Arrest Is Over

Tekashi 6ix9ine has no fears as he rides the train and rolls around New York City to taunt rival rappers and gangsters.

AllHipHop Staff

by

moose489