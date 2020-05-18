Demon Time Virtual Strip Club Live Event Crashes OnlyFans Website

Several celebs were said to be among the viewers waiting to see the Justin Combs and Justin Laboy-created erotic online experience.

(AllHipHop News) "Hips tick tock when I dance. On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans," rapped Beyoncé on the "Savage" remix. That shoutout by Queen Bey put the mainstream onto the late-night Instagram Live stream known as Demon Time and the subscription content platform Onlyfans.

The two brands actually announced an exclusive partnership on May 11. On Friday night, the inaugural Demon Time monetized virtual strip club was set to go live but the overwhelming number of attendees crashed the OnlyFans website.

"Thank you to everyone who signed on for #DemonTime’s premiere live stream show. The show broke all records and we experienced some technical difficulties. We are actively working to increase capacity for the next show. All viewers from last night will also be issued a refund," read a tweet from the OnlyFans Twitter account on May 16.

According to OnlyFans, over 10,000 viewers tuned in within the first 10 minutes to watch the event. Celebrities like Drake, The Weeknd, Miguel, Rich The Kid, Tyga, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz, and Chad Johnson were reportedly among the attendees.

The Demon Time team, which includes founder Justin Laboy and partner/co-founder Justin Dior Combs, is said to be working with OnlyFans executives to get the site ready for the next livestream. The premiere show has not been rescheduled at the moment.

"We crashed the servers. OnlyFans will be issuing a refund to EVERYONE!!! We are working closely with the OnlyFans executive team & will get the show rescheduled! Have a good night and stay tuned! Thanks," reads a post on the Demon Time page on OnlyFans.