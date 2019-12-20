Denzel Curry Announces "Red Bull Zeltron World Wide" Battle Versus J.I.D

(AllHipHop News) After hosting a live battle against Joey Bada$$ at the Red Bull Music Festival Atlanta in November, Denzel Curry revealed plans to present a four-part series in several locales. Next year, the Carol City-born rapper is taking his wrestling-inspired musical experience back to South Florida.

The next installment of "Red Bull Zeltron World Wide" event has been announced for Miami on January 18. Denzel Curry (aka Zeltron) will go head-to-head for 5 rounds against Atlanta emcee J.I.D in a custom-built ring.

Originally, the Zuu album creator held his first lyrical faceoff in 2018 when Curry battled Brooklyn rap collective Flatbush Zombies. "Red Bull Presents: Zeltron vs. Zombies" also took place in Miami.

"Red Bull Zeltron World Wide" is set for Miami's The Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District. Tickets for the 18+ event are now available at eventbrite.com. Stops in Oakland and New York City are planned for 2020.