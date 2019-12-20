AllHipHop
Login

Denzel Curry Announces "Red Bull Zeltron World Wide" Battle Versus J.I.D

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

It will be a showdown of 305 v. 404.

(AllHipHop News) After hosting a live battle against Joey Bada$$ at the Red Bull Music Festival Atlanta in November, Denzel Curry revealed plans to present a four-part series in several locales. Next year, the Carol City-born rapper is taking his wrestling-inspired musical experience back to South Florida.

The next installment of "Red Bull Zeltron World Wide" event has been announced for Miami on January 18. Denzel Curry (aka Zeltron) will go head-to-head for 5 rounds against Atlanta emcee J.I.D in a custom-built ring.

Originally, the Zuu album creator held his first lyrical faceoff in 2018 when Curry battled Brooklyn rap collective Flatbush Zombies. "Red Bull Presents: Zeltron vs. Zombies" also took place in Miami. 

"Red Bull Zeltron World Wide" is set for Miami's The Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District. Tickets for the 18+ event are now available at eventbrite.com. Stops in Oakland and New York City are planned for 2020.

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_85234125_274777226092_1_original
Comments
BREAKING: Tekashi69 Gets Prison Time In RICO Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBThey will never learn..
R. Kelly Beamed Into Court To Plead Not Guilty To Getting Aaliyah A Fake I.D.
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Drosado
DrosadoStick a fork in him.
Lizzo & Tomi Lahren Clash Over Donald Trump Being Impeached
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
112
Last Reply· by
Fifty
FiftyYeah, let's stop jailing rapists, child molesters, and murderers. Great idea!!!
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
22
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@Snowbunny: Babe you are certainly entitled to your opinion regardless of how ill-informed it may be, it is your right…
EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Kodak Black Gets Served In Prison Again
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
8
Last Reply· by
sydon445
sydon445Mscaliforever.com
Lil Pump Gives Back For Christmas
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Nick Cannon Samples Old Racist Eminem Verse In New Diss Track
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357nick is trying to hard...must be desperate for views
50 Teams With "South Park" Writer For New Black Superhero Show
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment