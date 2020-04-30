AllHipHop
Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats Announce Limited Edition 'Unlocked' Comic Book/Album Bundle

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch the collaborators' animated "infomercial" about their new product.

(AllHipHop News) Florida rapper Denzel Curry and Connecticut producer Kenny Beats united for the 2020 EP titled Unlocked. A 24-minute short film associated with the collection hit YouTube in February. 

The duo is now set to present new Unlocked content. Curry and Beats both announced an Unlocked comic book/digital album bundle is now available for pre-order ($14.99) at ultimatedenzelcurry.com.

A description of the items reads:

48-page comic featuring original illustrations produced by Psycho Films with a fully illustrated vinyl flexi disc insert featuring the song "DIET_", all enclosed in clear polybag packaging. UNLOCKED comic is an edition of 2,000 produced worldwide.

In addition, "Dark Denzel" and "Evil/Dark Kenny" posted an "infomercial" as a way to reveal their new "rare, powerful" product. The Unlocked comic bundle is scheduled to begin shipping on June 26.

