Denzel Curry Reschedules "Red Bull Zeltron World Wide" Battle With J.I.D

Yohance Kyles


Find out when the rap stars will step into the squared circle.

(AllHipHop News) Denzel Curry and J.I.D were set to face off at the "Red Bull Zeltron World Wide" event on January 18. The wrestling-themed battle has been rescheduled for a later date.

The two southern emcees will now battle on Saturday, February 29 at Magic City Innovation District. Tickets purchased for the 1/18 date will be honored, or previous consumers can also seek a full refund via Eventbrite.

Apparently, Atlanta-based emcee J.I.D is dealing with a medical condition involving his throat. On January 14, the Dreamville representative tweeted, "Tour f*cked my voice... I’m [on the way] to the [otolaryngologist] wish me luck✌🏾."

J.I.D returned to the social media platform the next day to add, "I’m fina try to learn sign language in 2 weeks and rap wit a [headset] like Janet Jackson while I sign language at shows."

Denzel Curry showed love to his upcoming opponent on Twitter. The Carol City native tweeted, "[Y'all] keep @JIDsv in y’all prayers & wish him a speedy recovery!" He later posted, "Everyone [knows] my history with my voice over the last few years so if anybody [feels] him I do... health is wealth."

