AllHipHop
Login

Denzel Curry To Battle Rico Nasty At Red Bull Zeltron World Wide San Francisco

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The wrestling-themed event is headed to the West Coast.

(AllHipHop News) Back in November 2019, Denzel Curry announced that he is taking his Red Bull Zeltron World Wide series across the country. The South Florida spitter is next set to face off against J.I.D on February 29 in Miami.

That matchup will be followed by Carol City native Denzel Curry versus DMV representative Rico Nasty at San Francisco's Fort Mason on March 20. Denzel and Rico will go head-to-head in a five-round lyrical contest inside a wrestling ring.

Both rappers have more in common than just the forthcoming Zeltron World Wide event. Denzel Curry recently released the Unlocked EP with record producer Kenny Beats who also dropped Anger Management with Rico Nasty in 2019.

Previously, Curry partnered with Red Bull to battle Flatbush Zombies in Miami in 2018. The next bout was between Denzel Curry and Joey Bada$$ during the 2019 Red Bull Music Festival Atlanta. Zeltron World Wide is also expected to hit New York City this year.

 

Comments
Jussie Smollett Indicted On Six New Charges Over Phony Hate Crime
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
DhafoElectronica5800
DhafoElectronica5800Damn Pimp....
EXCLUSIVE: XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Loses Fight For Bond
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinStupid Jealous Ass MF's!!!!
Marathon Films Clarifies Reports On Ava DuVernay-Directed Nipsey Hussle Documentary
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Nicki Minaj On Not Collaborating With Kendrick Lamar Yet: He Don't Wanna Get Washed
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
DhafoElectronica5800
DhafoElectronica5800She delusional.....
Polo G To Headline Audiomack's “Hometown Heroes” Chicago Charity Show
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Trod12
Trod12Interesting... https://bit.ly/37qbyU9
Migos Announce "GNF" Single Featuring Young Thug & Travis Scott
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Trod12
Trod12Big anticipation.. https://bit.ly/2SGYfZN
Drake Bringing Ultimate Rap League To Caffeine With New Streaming Deal
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
2
Last Reply· by
Tra_mo
Tra_moThe first step in commercializing,censoring, and stripping battle rap of its rawest form
Check Out A Sneak Peek Of 50 Cent's "For Life" On ABC
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
Nawfside
NawfsideABC wrong for putting this shh on at 10PM. Put it on the 8PM or 9PM slot.
Kobe Bryant To Be Laid To Rest Near Daughter
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Remy Ma Shuts Down Possibility Of Collaborating With Foxy Brown
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment