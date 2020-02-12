Denzel Curry To Battle Rico Nasty At Red Bull Zeltron World Wide San Francisco

(AllHipHop News) Back in November 2019, Denzel Curry announced that he is taking his Red Bull Zeltron World Wide series across the country. The South Florida spitter is next set to face off against J.I.D on February 29 in Miami.

That matchup will be followed by Carol City native Denzel Curry versus DMV representative Rico Nasty at San Francisco's Fort Mason on March 20. Denzel and Rico will go head-to-head in a five-round lyrical contest inside a wrestling ring.

Both rappers have more in common than just the forthcoming Zeltron World Wide event. Denzel Curry recently released the Unlocked EP with record producer Kenny Beats who also dropped Anger Management with Rico Nasty in 2019.

Previously, Curry partnered with Red Bull to battle Flatbush Zombies in Miami in 2018. The next bout was between Denzel Curry and Joey Bada$$ during the 2019 Red Bull Music Festival Atlanta. Zeltron World Wide is also expected to hit New York City this year.