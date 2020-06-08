Derek Chauvin Bail Set at $1.25 Million Over George Floyd's Murder

The guy accused of brutally killing George Floyd is going to have to come up with millions to get a taste of freedom, now that his bail has been upgraded to match a 2nd-degree murder charge.

(AllHipHop News) Minneapolis ain’t playing no games with former police officer Derek Chauvin.

The city set bail for Big Floyd’s killer at a neck-jerking $1.25 Million. #SonWeAreNotPlaying

According to CNN, the ex-cop could have had his bail reduced if he agreed to a few things, but Chauvin is a racist asshole (allegedly) and so he passed on the $250K discount.

Chauvin is being held at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights in Stillwater, outside Minneapolis, and appeared in court via video monitor.

His lawyer, Eric Nelson didn’t flinch at the bail amount. He knows what his client is accused of and that he needs to pick his fights gingerly. He apparently said that he would reserve bail issues for later.

Nelson left without speaking to the press, so basically we are left to our own devices. The world is fine with his guy sitting in jail.

The prosecution, led by Matthew Frank, said that the bail was high because of the serious nature of the alleged crime (son, we saw him do it) and what kind of outrage it might promote.

"The defendant placed his knee on Mr. Floyd's neck for approximately nine minutes," Frank said. "The death of Mr. Floyd has had a strong reaction in the community, to put it mildly."

Chauvin is locked up on a second-degree murder charge. His three partners, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were locked up for their participation (you know beating him when they thought no one was looking and watching him die and doing nothing).

The trio is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

They are being held on $1 million bail and are scheduled to be in court June 29, according to inmate records. Their individual bail could be lowered to $750,000 with conditions.

Are you interested in what the requests were?

Peep this: Chauvin had to agree not to work in security or law enforcement, have no contact with George Floyd's family, he will not be able to leave Minnesota and had to give up all firearms and permits.

Chauvin has a court date scheduled on June 29 as well.

They can all rot. Check out the court document: