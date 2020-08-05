Desiigner Believes COVID-19 Pandemic Is Fake

The rapper took to Instagram to share his belief that the coronavirus is fake!

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Desiigner has labeled the COVID-19 pandemic "fake" in a controversial rant on Instagram.

The 23-year-old musician took to the social media site to reveal his thought about the virus, as he told fans: "Yo, no funny. Corona is fake, gone, bro. No funny s##t. Enjoy life. No cap. We ain’t even on that type of vibe. Corona s##t, man. Honestly, that corona s##t is BS. You feel me?”

As for the proof behind his claims, Desiigner added that he's convinced the pandemic is just a hoax because he has yet to fall ill with the virus himself.

“I ain’t get sick yet. I been outside, healthy,” he added.

Despite his comments, Desiigner - real name Sidney Selby - has teamed up with Anaheim business Mouth Masker to create his own mask.

And he is also donating some proceeds from his new single "Survivor" to a Coronavirus relief fund that benefits healthcare workers and displaced families.