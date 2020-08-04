Detroit Pistons To J. Cole: Hit Us Up For That Tryout

Master P provided the voiceover for Puma's "The Dreamer" ad with Cole.

(AllHipHop News) Does J. Cole really have hoop dreams of playing in the NBA? According to Master P, the Dreamville Records co-founder wants to take a shot at making it in the league.

"When I talked to J. Cole, he was like 'You know, big dog you did it. What do you think I would have to do to make it happen?'" Master P told TMZ. The No Limit leader signed with the Charlotte Hornets during the 1998 pre-season and the Toronto Raptors during the 1999 pre-season.

At least one NBA franchise's social media team is expressing interest in Jermaine Cole joining the roster. The Detroit Pistons tag the 35-year-old, North Carolina-raised emcee on Twitter.

"@JColeNC we see you out here. You said they only got 12 slots on the Pistons. Hit us up for that tryout. This is for all the dreamers @bleacherreport #Dreamville," read a tweet from the three-time champions, referencing a line from the emcee's song "Friends."

If J. Cole does actually take the court for the Pistons or another team, he will already have his own signature sneaker. Puma's The RS-Dreamer began selling nationwide on Friday, July 31.

Cole stated, "Over the years, basketball shoes have progressed greatly in their level of technology and comfort but have strayed too far away from designs stylish enough for cultural relevancy. The Dreamer hopes to change that reality. The highest level of on-court performance meets the highest level of aesthetic design for daily wear. Once again, you can hoop in the same shoes you wore outside."