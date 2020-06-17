Deyjah Harris Sexuality The Talk Of Social Media Again Over "Virgin Test"

T.I.'s daughter Deyjah's sexuality is once again a trending topic on social media, after the latest episode of the reality show "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle."

(AllHipHop News) Rapper T.I.'s 2019 stand-off with his daughter over his podcast confession about her annual virginity test will play out in the latest episode of the family's reality show.

Deyjah Harris learned of her father's candid chat on the "Ladies Like Us" podcast while she was vacationing with the family and all the drama was caught on camera.

T.I. created a storm of protest after telling hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham a gynecologist checks his daughter's hymen on her birthday every year to make sure she is still a virgin.

The comments sparked a period of estrangement between father and daughter and prompted the rap star to publicly apologize to Deyjah, and now the whole drama is being dredged up again on the latest episode of VH1 show "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle," as the 18-year-old learns what her dad said.

"Things are completely uncomfortable for me right now," Deyjah says in a clip from the show. "I’m scrolling on Twitter and I see I’ve been tagged in a post. The only word I saw was ‘gynecologist'. I didn’t even need to read the whole title 'cause I just knew. My heart sank. (I'm) very shocked, hurt, angry, embarrassed."

Speaking with a cousin the teenager adds, "(I've been) trying to put it in the back of my mind so I’m not really thinking about it. I know it’s not healthy. But I’ve been doing that since I was a child... I know it's not healthy, but I do it because it's easier."

The 18-year-old also aims her father, claiming he treats her differently than his sons when it comes to sex: "My dad even jokes with (brother) King about becoming a baby daddy. He would never joke like that with me," she says. "This situation is just a little traumatizing for me."

Appearing on an episode of Jada Pinkett-Smith's "Red Table Talk" at the end of last year, T.I. apologized to his daughter for the comments he made and expressed regret over the fact that he upset her.

"I am incredibly apologetic to her for that," he said. "She understands my intentions and she knows who I am. She knows who I’ve always been. And I think that that allows a certain level of understanding. The outside, the noise, it's distracting, it's confusing, it's hurtful and embarrassing."

T.I.'s wife Tameka 'Tiny' Harris recently insisted her husband's relationship with his daughter is "really good", adding, "That is one of the biggest things our family had to deal with this season. It was a big deal. Their relationship is definitely much better now because Deyjah is a very bright girl.

"Her dad just wants to love on her, so any time he’s around her, he just can’t stop loving on her. They’ve been doing really good. There’s a lot of conversation. A lot of talking, a lot of back-and-forth trying to figure out where the biggest problem was. And, understanding how she feels, where he was coming from, and what he actually meant by whatever he said."