Did Doja Cat call Beyonce A Monkey Or A Donkey? She says "No"

Doja Cat is responding to claims she dissed Beyonce in a TikTok video.

(AllHipHop News) Doja Cat has hit back at accusations she mocked Beyonce in a recent TikTok video, insisting the singer is one of the "driving forces" in her career.

The "Say So" singer started trending on Twitter over the weekend with the hashtag #DojaIsOverParty, thanks to several resurfaced videos in which she appeared to be making racist remarks.

But another clip that caused outrage among fans was one from TikTok, where Doja seemed to refer to Beyonce as "Beyon-key" with many suggesting she may have been trying to compare the former Destiny's Child singer to a monkey or a donkey.

However, taking to her Instagram Live, Doja, real name Amalaratna Dlamini, set the record straight as she praised the star for being a huge inspiration to her.

"I saw something about how people thought I was coming for Beyonce," she sighed. "Beyonce is the cream of the f##king crop.

"Beyonce is the reason why I believe I can be who I am. Beyonce is one of the driving forces of who I am in my career. Beyonce is undeniably talented. And every f##king time anyone has ever come for Beyonce I'm there, and that’s all I have to say."