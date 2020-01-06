AllHipHop
Did Drake Just Confirm A New Joint Project With Future?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
Champagne Papi made sure to let his followers know "life is good."

(AllHipHop News) Some observers believed Drake's recent 2-hour interview was the precursor for something new arriving from the Toronto-bred superstar in the near future. Last night, Drizzy further added to that speculation with an Instagram Story post.

Champagne Papi uploaded an image of a screen that featured the words "Life Is Good Future + Drake." The reference to the word "life" appeared to be a callback to the two rapper's 2015 collaborative mixtape What a Time to Be Alive. Plus, Drake tagged Future in the photo along with multiple eyes emojis. 

What a Time to Be Alive debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 375,000 first-week units. However, the project saw its sales fall 81% in its second week which was one of the worst week-to-week sales drops in Hip Hop history.

Drake's last solo full-length album was 2018's Scorpion. He did release The Best in the World Pack EP and the Care Package compilation in 2019. Future's The Wizrd album landed last year too. The Atlanta rhymer also let loose the Save Me EP in 2019.

