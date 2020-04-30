Did Gunna Confirm He's On The Remix To Camila Cabello's “My Oh My" Single?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) As the month of April winds down, music artists are ready to heat up DSPs and social media timelines. April 29 was filled with a lot of news about Hip Hop-related remixes.
For example, R&B/Pop icon Beyoncé jumped on a new version of fellow Texan Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" song. Plus, rapper/singer Doja Cat announced a Nicki Minaj-assisted "Say So" is on the way.
There were also reports that "My Oh My" by former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello will be getting a new verse from Atlanta rhymer Gunna. Charlotte spitter DaBaby is already on the original song off the Romance album.
As the rumors circulated online, Gunna actually offered a cryptic response to the talk of him collaborating with Cabello and DaBaby. The YSL/300 Entertainment signee simply posted a cold face emoji (🥶).
All three remixes will likely push the respective lead artists up the Billboard charts. Doja Cat's "Say So" currently sits at #5 on the Hot 100. Cabello's "My Oh My" is at #12 right now. Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" maintains a #14 position.
Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, DaBaby, and Gunna are still looking to earn their first career #1 song on the Hot 100 chart. Beyoncé's catalog consists of six solo Number Ones and four Number Ones with Destiny's Child. Camila Cabello has two Hot 100 chart-toppers.