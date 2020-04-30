AllHipHop
Did Gunna Confirm He's On The Remix To Camila Cabello's “My Oh My" Single?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

It looks like there is a musical arms race to climb up the Hot 100.

(AllHipHop News) As the month of April winds down, music artists are ready to heat up DSPs and social media timelines. April 29 was filled with a lot of news about Hip Hop-related remixes. 

For example, R&B/Pop icon Beyoncé jumped on a new version of fellow Texan Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" song. Plus, rapper/singer Doja Cat announced a Nicki Minaj-assisted "Say So" is on the way.

There were also reports that "My Oh My" by former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello will be getting a new verse from Atlanta rhymer Gunna. Charlotte spitter DaBaby is already on the original song off the Romance album.

As the rumors circulated online, Gunna actually offered a cryptic response to the talk of him collaborating with Cabello and DaBaby. The YSL/300 Entertainment signee simply posted a cold face emoji (🥶).

All three remixes will likely push the respective lead artists up the Billboard charts. Doja Cat's "Say So" currently sits at #5 on the Hot 100. Cabello's "My Oh My" is at #12 right now. Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" maintains a #14 position.

Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, DaBaby, and Gunna are still looking to earn their first career #1 song on the Hot 100 chart. Beyoncé's catalog consists of six solo Number Ones and four Number Ones with Destiny's Child. Camila Cabello has two Hot 100 chart-toppers.

