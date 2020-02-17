Did Kanye Snub His Wife Kim At The NBA All-Star Game?

(AllHipHop News) Will somebody tell Kim K. that she keeps forgetting the “G-Code" at big-time “urban” events?

Kim and Kanye were front and center at this year’s star-studded NBA All-Star game in Chicago.

Sitting courtside and looking fab was enough for the cameras to roll right up on them to catch the two while they were watching the show — and apparently, that was also enough to motivate old girl Kim to ham it up for the cameras with a series of air smoochy smooches.

But y’all know Kanye. He ain’t ever been about that life.

The camera-shy (or camera averse) Kanye is notoriously suspicious of giving any content to broadcasters unless he can approve or produce it. And as his wife, Kim should know that by now.

Instead, she blew make-believe kisses to the cam and turned to her man, stretching her pout towards the “Jesus Walks” rapper and signaled with her actions “Baby, let’s give them a little something.”

Kanye focused dead-ahead and was either not feeling that… or missed it altogether.

Let’s opt with that thought that he missed it and he wasn’t for the shenanigans.

One can see when in the full video that when it occurred to him that they wanted a reaction, he smiled and then she leaned in and kissed him on the cheek. She smiled a little more before going all "visage blanc."

Fans immediately noticed that he didn’t respond to the love-gesture and speculated that there was trouble in paradise for the parents of four. That’s a jump.

Especially if you caught Kim’s live. She recorded the two playing foot cam, plenty of smiles and feel-good moments and even the two enjoying a little shorty getting busy on the court.

Again… content that he can control.

Folk are wondering about that, but that is small beans. The question is why didn’t Kanye participate in the performances and tributes during the weekend. If there is something going on with Kanye, it is not his marriage. Perhaps, the media is barking up the wrong tree with this one.