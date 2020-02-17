AllHipHop
Login

Did Kanye Snub His Wife Kim At The NBA All-Star Game?

Kershaw St. Jawnson
by

Fans were more concerned about Kanye not kissing his wife, than why he didn’t perform.

(AllHipHop News) Will somebody tell Kim K. that she keeps forgetting the “G-Code" at big-time “urban” events?

Kim and Kanye were front and center at this year’s star-studded NBA All-Star game in Chicago.

Sitting courtside and looking fab was enough for the cameras to roll right up on them to catch the two while they were watching the show — and apparently, that was also enough to motivate old girl Kim to ham it up for the cameras with a series of air smoochy smooches.

But y’all know Kanye. He ain’t ever been about that life.

The camera-shy (or camera averse) Kanye is notoriously suspicious of giving any content to broadcasters unless he can approve or produce it. And as his wife, Kim should know that by now.

Instead, she blew make-believe kisses to the cam and turned to her man, stretching her pout towards the “Jesus Walks” rapper and signaled with her actions “Baby, let’s give them a little something.”

Kanye focused dead-ahead and was either not feeling that… or missed it altogether.

Let’s opt with that thought that he missed it and he wasn’t for the shenanigans.

One can see when in the full video that when it occurred to him that they wanted a reaction, he smiled and then she leaned in and kissed him on the cheek. She smiled a little more before going all "visage blanc."

Fans immediately noticed that he didn’t respond to the love-gesture and speculated that there was trouble in paradise for the parents of four. That’s a jump.

Especially if you caught Kim’s live. She recorded the two playing foot cam, plenty of smiles and feel-good moments and even the two enjoying a little shorty getting busy on the court.

Again… content that he can control.

Folk are wondering about that, but that is small beans. The question is why didn’t Kanye participate in the performances and tributes during the weekend. If there is something going on with Kanye, it is not his marriage. Perhaps, the media is barking up the wrong tree with this one.

Comments
Wu-Tang To Play Epic Concert With Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Legendary WuTang.. https://bit.ly/31YHUEg
Young M.A.'s Love For Sex Toys Leads To Big Deal
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
2
Last Reply· by
Realnobs
Realnobshttps://Realnobs.com
T-Pain Puts Business Skills To Use With Acquisition Of Offensive Domain Name
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
65
Last Reply· by
wadedarrin12211
wadedarrin12211Pure,bullshit hearsay turned into conspiracy,females broke looking for a come up, and the crooked system is trying to…
Jussie Smollett Attackers Planning To Testify Against Disgraced Actor
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
4
Last Reply· by
Frank Oldham Jr
Frank Oldham JrJussie Smollett is Innocent! A childish prank in which no one was hurt is not a crime. Murders in Chicago are crimes. …
Famous Rappers Launches Plant-Based Rap Battles In Brooklyn
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Impressive move.. https://bit.ly/2uSilIP
Deceased Funk Singer Rick James Sued For Raping 15-Year-Old In 1979
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
7
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkIf this bitch don't go sit down somewhere..
Maino Working on Reality Show About "Startenders"
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Nice one.. https://bit.ly/2uOQ9q8
Kandi Burruss Gives Update After Three People Shot In Her Restaurant
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Our prayers are with the victims.. https://bit.ly/2uGc0jN
Dr. Dre, Michael B. Jordan Pay Touching Tribute To Kobe Bryant
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment