Did Kanye West Respond To Drake's Viral Interview?

(AllHipHop News) Drake covered a lot of topics during his over 2-hour interview that dropped on Christmas Day. At one point, the OVO superstar discussed his longstanding conflict with Kanye West and the G.O.O.D. Music founder's turn to making Christian-based music.

“God bless him on his new journey. I don’t know if he’s ever gonna make secular music again... If he turns up on me again, I’ll turn up on him again. I’m always down. It just is what it is. It’s not something I’m really looking forward to or think about too much, but I’m not gonna sit by while somebody’s talking loose about me,” said Drake.

West may have responded to his rival's latest comments. During a recent public appearance, the Jesus Is King album creator spoke about being referred to as non-religious. He also addressed some of the headline-grabbing moments in his life over the last several weeks.

“I take offense when somebody calls me secular," declared Ye. "Y’all can look at the domes that we was building, affordable homes - y’all call that bizarre. Y’all can take the picture of me painted in silver, y’all can call that what y’all want."

The Sunday Service conductor continued, "But don’t call me secular, ’cause secular is trying to say that I’ll do anything for anyone other than Christ. That’s where they got it messed up. That’s where they got it twisted."

The latest round of the Drake versus Kanye West feud is an extension of the beef between Drake and Kanye's G.O.O.D. partner Pusha T. Last year, Pusha reignited the bad blood with the West-produced "Infrared." Drake fired back with "Duppy Freestyle," and Push then released "The Story of Adidon." Drake eventually acknowledged that Pusha T's scathing diss track gave his opponent the win in their war of words.

Besides his highly-publicized conversation with Elliott Wilson and Brian "B. Dot" Miller, Drake also appeared to take another subliminal shot at his adversaries on Instagram. The Toronto native posted lyrics by Griselda emcee Benny the Butcher which focused on people making comparisons between him and other rappers.