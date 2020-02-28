AllHipHop
Did Megan Thee Stallion Respond To Meek Mill's Comments About Twerking?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Hot Girl Meg has a message for "fake woke ass men."

(AllHipHop News) Since her arrival on the scene, Megan Thee Stallion has become just as well known for twerking on social media as she is for spitting rhymes. Some people love to see women share their ass-shaking skills online, but Meek Mill is apparently over watching twerk videos.

"Twerking is like a guy with big stacks of money hanging out his pocket so everybody can see lol. [I'm] tired of seeing all that sh*t lol. Y’all burnt twerking out 😂😂😂," tweeted Meek on Thursday afternoon.

Six hours later Megan tweeted, "I hate a 'pick me' ass nigga sick of these fake woke ass men." That statement was widely considered a response to Meek's unsolicited opinion on twerking.

The "Big Ole Freak" rapstress also added, "I’m using 'Pick me' as when you just saying sh*t that you believe will get you a pat on the back/acceptance from other people."

Twerking isplayedout
Twerking isplayedout

Twerking is played the fuck out... Stank ass hoes need to put they clothes on and grow up. Wanna be treated in a sophisticated manner then be a sophisticated woman!

