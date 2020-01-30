Did Offset Deny Any Involvement In A Gun-Related Incident At The Grove?

(AllHipHop News) Offset has found his name in countless headlines this morning. The Migos member was reportedly forcibly detained by police officers in LA's The Grove shopping center.

TMZ published cellphone footage of a man that resembles Offset yelling at cops. According to the outlet, Set and three other individuals were taken to the station for further questioning after law enforcement recovered two guns at the scene. No official arrests were made.

However, Offset appears to be claiming that at least some aspects of the reports are inaccurate. The rapper born Kiari Kendrell Cephus apparently wrote, in a now-deleted Instagram post, "Nah I'm out [wrong] person mistakes us."

Offset later added a message to his Instagram Story that seemed to be a response to the news that he was taken into police custody. The short video of his jewelry included the caption, "The devil is a lie I'm covered by the blood of Jesus."