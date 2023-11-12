Diddy Aligns With Au Vodka Following London Concert With Giggs

Diddy is about to align himself with yet another spirits brand in what appears to be a new promotional relationship with Au Vodka.
On Thursday (November 9) a video begin circulating on social media featuring Diddy and several of his associates surrounded by copious amounts of Au Vodka, displayed in their distinguished golden bottles stamped with elemental acronyms from the periodic table. In the short video clip, the Love Records CEO appears to be giving flowers to Au Vodka’s co-owner Charlie Morgan while simultaneously urging his following to support the up-and-coming spirit brand.
“If y’all don’t know number one,” Diddy explained in the clip. “Very proud of you, I saw you work this from the ground up! and everybody go support it because when he break down doors or when I open doors, more of us can get in.” It appears the celebratory toast was also a part of Diddy and Giggs’ collaborative live show that took place in London on November 8.
In addition to Diddy’s endorsement, Au Vodka has also enjoyed cosigns from celebrities and artists such as Jake Paul, Gucci Mane, Moneybagg Yo and buzzing U.K. rapper Russ Millions.
