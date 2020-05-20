AllHipHop
Diddy Backing Special Network TV Special In Honor Of The Late Andre Harrell

AllHipHop Staff

A variety of superstars will be on hand to celebrate the life of Andre Harrell, AKA "Mr. Champagne and Bubbles."

Sean "Diddy" Combs and a variety of people touched by music industry legend Andre Harrell, will celebrate his life in a live TV special airing on REVOLT and BET.

(AllHipHop News) Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, and Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds are joining forces to honor late record executive Andre Harrell as part of a new U.S. TV tribute.

The influential Uptown Records founder, who famously helped put Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Mary J. Blige on the path to superstardom, passed away earlier this month at the age of 59.

Now his famous friends and colleagues are coming together virtually to remember Harrell for a special show titled, "Mr. Champagne and Bubbles," a nod to one of his nicknames.

Chris Rock, Naomi Campbell, director Lee Daniels, groundbreaking music and film executive Clarence Avant, and singer Robin Thicke will also feature during the broadcast, as will embattled Def Jam Recordings co-founder Russell Simmons and his model ex, Kimora Lee Simmons, among many others.

"Mr. Champagne and Bubbles" will air commercial-free this Sunday on BET and Combs' REVOLT TV, for which Harrell served as vice-chairman.

