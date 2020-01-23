AllHipHop
Diddy Can Now Legally Call Himself "Love"

AllHipHop Staff
by

Diddy can legally call himself "Love" now.

(AllHipHop News) Sean "Diddy' Combs has officially adopted a new moniker - his petition to become Sean Love Combs has been granted.

The rap mogul and entrepreneur filed a petition to change his name in October, and according to court documents, the alteration has been approved.

Diddy's previous legal name was Sean John Combs, though professionally he has gone by Puff Daddy and P. Diddy for years.

In November 2017, he took to Twitter to inform fans he was going by "Love, aka, Brother Love" and would "not be answering" to any other titles.

He later claimed the statement was made in jest, noting the name "was just part of one of my alter egos."

He added, "You can address me by any of my older names, but if you still wanna call me Love, you can call me Love, baby. But I was only playing."

The news comes as the music mogul continues to mourn the loss of his ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter.

On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to share a heartfelt dedication to the late model, who is the mother of three of his kids.

"If you got a good woman please let her know," he posted. "Tell her as soon as you can. Make sure she knows. Make sure she feels it. HONOR HER. CHERISH HER. Cause the special ones are RARE and FEW. And everyone doesn't get a second chance. LET THE ONE YOU LOVE KNOW TODAY. RIGHT NOW!!!!"

Porter passed away from pneumonia at her Los Angeles home in November 2018. The former couple dated on and off from 1994 to 2007, but Diddy and Kim remained close until her death. 

