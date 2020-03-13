Diddy Cancels In-Person Auditions For "Making The Band" Amidst National Emergency in The U.S.

Diddy and his sons have set the stage to relaunch the brand on MTV, for a new generation, using social media as a way to recruit people far and wide.

(AllHipHop News) Diddy made a splash early in the reality show/competition movement when he dropped his hit series "Making the Band" on MTV.

While he did not originate the show that gave the world the less than memorable boy band O-Town, he gave us Hip-Hop TV moments that have lasted forever.

Who can forget “Dylon, Dylon, Dylon, Dylon, Dylon?” a skit further immortalized by Dave Chapelle on his comedy show? What about crossing over the bridge to go to Junior's for a piece of cheesecake?

Or birthing Babs Bunny, one of the three owners of the Queen of The Ring battle rap league, that is probably the premier portal of female competition emceeing.

To put it mildly, the show was epic.

Now, the Combs Boys —guided by their Yoda-of-a-dad — have set the stage to relaunch the brand on MTV, for a new generation.

Taking to social media, they have created a buzz around the audition process in a way that their dad could not do in the early 2000s, if for no other reason than the technology did not lend to the expansive recruitment that can be done now.

All three of Diddy's kids (Christian, Justin, and Quincy) have made their own names as influencers bringing social capital to the table to make this just pop like no other talent competition before.

And right when they were about to host auditions in two major cities, Charlotte and NYC, they have been hit with the same scary obstacle that the NBA, NFL, MLB, Disney, Broadway, Facebook, and so many others have been: The Rona!

Due to the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 aka the coronavirus, the in-person audition process has halted.

MTV released a statement on Twitter on canceling the last two auditions:

“As a precautionary measure to ensure the health of our production crew, talent and aspiring artists, all public auditions for MTV’s “Making the Band” in Charlotte, NC on March 13-14 and New York City on March 21-22 have been canceled. Safety remains our utmost priority, and we’re continuing to defer to health officials and the CDC for guidance.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who was set to attend the NYC auditions at MTV Studios, posted on Twitter, “We want to make sure everyone is safe during these times, so we had to make the decision to cancel the in person @MakingTheBand casting events. But at the same time, I want to provide the opportunity to everyone to audition from their homes.

Earlier this year, Combs and his three sons announced that they were bringing back the show that gave us Da Band, Danity Kane, Day26, and Donnie Klang.

The world looks forward to seeing who they discover this time around.