Diddy Celebrates The Notorious B.I.G. Being Selected For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

"BIGGIE YOU DID IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

(AllHipHop News) Yesterday, the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame announced its induction class for 2020. Hip Hop icon Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace was selected for the prestigious honor.

The late rapper emerged as a star in the 1990s before his death in 1997. Biggie found commercial and critical success as the flagship artist on Sean "Diddy" Combs' Bad Boy record label.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phaJXp_zMYM

Of course, Diddy was ecstatic that his friend and musical partner is entering the Rock Hall alongside Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, and T. Rex. He shared his enthusiasm on Instagram with a selfie video.

"BIGGIE YOU DID IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 2020 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME!" wrote Diddy in the Instagram caption. The Notorious B.I.G.'s classic single "Juicy" played n the background of the clip. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7WsDq4nt28
