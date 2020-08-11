AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Diddy, Charlamagne Tha God & Other Black Men Call On Joe Biden To Choose A Black Woman As His Running Mate

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"Failing to select a Black woman in 2020 means you will lose the election."

(AllHipHop News) The Veepstakes to determine who will join presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's 2020 presidential ticket is expected to end in the very near future. Many political junkies have narrowed the possible selections down to a handful of people.

California Representative Karen Bass, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and California Senator Kamala Harris are said to be on the final shortlist. A last-minute surprise pick is also possible.

While Biden has publicly committed to choosing a woman as his running mate, his campaign has not confirmed the person will be African-American. A collective of over 100 prominent Black men is now calling on the 77-year-old politician from Delaware to tap a Black woman for the position.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Charlamagne Tha God, Michael Bennett, Ben Crump, Chris Paul, Michael Eric Dyson, Mysonne, Timbaland, Ty Dolla $ign, Nick Cannon, Doug E. Fresh, Van Jones, and others signed the #WinWithBlackWomen letter. Their statement was released in solidarity with the more than 700 Black women who signed a letter calling for a Black woman Vice President.

Read the signed #WinWithBlackWomen statement below:

As someone who has said throughout the campaign that VP Joe Biden needs to choose a Black woman VP, the urgency for that pick has gone from something that SHOULD happen to something that HAS to happen. It disgusts us that Black women are not just being vetted in this VP process but unfairly criticized and scrutinized. 

Was Joe Biden ever labeled "too ambitious" because he ran for president three times? Should President Obama not have made him the VP because he had to worry about his "loyalty" when he clearly had AMBITION to be president himself? Why does Senator Kamala Harris have to show remorse for questioning Biden's previous stance on integrated busing during a democratic primary debate?

Have Democratic Party leaders, allies, or donors ever required Joe Biden to show remorse for the 1986 or 1988 Anti Drug Abuse bills, which established mandatory minimum sentencing and subsequently crack-cocaine sentencing disparities, and by his own admission, led to mass incarceration? What about the 1994 Crime Bill? Let’s be clear about the kind of remorse and reckoning that matters in 2020 when the Black community is still suffering the consequences for these oppressive measures. So, Black women are the only ones required to stay in their place and to show remorse for even questioning their own oppression?

For too long Black women have been asked to do everything from rally the troops to risk their lives for the Democratic Party with no acknowledgment, no respect, no visibility, and certainly not enough support. More than 700 Black women signed on to a letter demanding a Black woman VP. And we, black men, stand in solidarity with them.

Failing to select a Black woman in 2020 means you will lose the election. We don't want to choose between the lesser of two evils and we don't want to vote for the devil we know versus the devil we don't because we are tired of voting for devils—period.'

In solidarity, 

Sean “Diddy” Combs

Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” Mckelvey

Michael Bennett

Bishop William J. Barber

Ben Crump, Esq.

Chris Paul

James Gee

Jeff Johnson

Dr. Wes Bellamy

Dr. Michael Eric Dyson

Rev. Jamal Bryant

Mysonne Linen

Shelley Davis

Will Packer

Karim Webb

Deon Taylor

Randall Pinkett

Brandon J. Johnson

Timothy “Timbaland” Mosley

Nigel Talley

Van Lathan

Corey Jacobs

Marcus L. Martin MD

Quinton Harrell

Evans Ross

Jason Martin

Robert Wright

Corey Gamble

Wayne Barrow

Felix Stallings Jr.

Karriem Mack

Malcolm Davis

Rodriquez “Jacquees” Broadnax

Al Harrington

Roy Davis Jr.

Chad Elliott Jr.

Richard Morris

Tarik Brooks

Omari V. Bouknight

Tyrone “Ty Dolla $ign” William Griffin Jr.

James Vaughns

Emmanuel Omolabi

Terrence J.

Detavio Samuels

Maurice Barrow

Nick Cannon

Cedric The Entertainer Kyles

Deondre Whitfield

Kirk Lightburn

Dr. Rickey White

Cartier Brown

Freddy Jackson

Omar Epps

Matthew J. Middleton

Jay Lundy

Doug E. Fresh

Mark Wesley

Myron Adoteye

Earl Stevens

Brandon Marshall

Doug Baldwin

Kam Chancellor

Tuma Basa

Ples Jones

Jonathan Randle

Chris Robinson

Rep. Derwin Montgomery

Horace Levon Linnen

Ronald Bacon

Derek " Chuck Bone" Osorio

NeAndre Broussard

Aliaume Damala Badara “Akon” Thiam

Anthony Williams

Ray Muhammad

Dennis Rogers, PhD

Brandon Scott

Brian Rowland

Johnathan Randall

Jermaine Reed

Rep. Jewel Jones

Gregory Jones

Eric Gerald

Leon Keel

Ron Samuels

Conrad Neblett

Kwame McLeod

Stephen Green

Bakari Kitwana

Cliff Albright

Phil Hughley

Anthony Anderson

Javin Joyce

Eddie Francis

Jerry “JB Smoove” Angelo Brooks

Baye Adofo-Wilson

Collins Pettaway, III

Genaro Stewart

Rev. Mark Thompson

Rashaad Lambert

Omar Beasley

Mark Anthony Neal

Joe Dillard Jr.

Al B. Sure!

Van Jones

Thomas Wilson

Alvin Waters

Calvin Waters

Montez Cornelius

Rev. Herbert Daughtry

Bakari Sellers

Pastor Michael McBride

Rev. Tony Lee

Zuo Reeves

Rahim Jenkins

Bill Bellamy

Richard Gant

Rev. Lukata Mjumbe

Bobby L. Fuse

Eric Gantt

Koko Archibong

Terrence Charles

Jeff Rush

Channing Johnson

Ron Finley

Datwon Thomas

Edward Lewis

Blair Underwood

Nate Parker

TJ Martin

Stephen Hill

Tony Okungbowa

Paul Hill

Marlon Nichols

Arthur Lewis

Gordon Bobbb

Leelai Demoz

Rickey Minor

Marquise Burns

Roger Givens

Brian Rowland

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Defends Kylie Jenner’s Cameo In "Wap" Music Video

The reality TV star/businesswoman's sultry model walk made some people upset.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Bazenation

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PointGuard_QB

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Vic Mensa Releases "No More Teardrops" Single Off Roc Nation's 'Reprise' Project

The Jay-Z-led record label's upcoming compilation will highlight social justice issues.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nas Announces Release Date For New Music With Hit-Boy

Watch the two Def Jam recording artists link up in the studio.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Internet Clowns Ben Shapiro For Clutching His Pearls Over Cardi B's "Wap"

The right-wing commentator once declared the "era of political correctness is over."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Expresses He Misses His "Bro" Jay-Z

Will The Throne finally reunite?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B's "Wap" Gets Added To Online Dictionary

Searches for the meaning of the acronym skyrocketed in the last few days.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)