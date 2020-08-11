Diddy, Charlamagne Tha God & Other Black Men Call On Joe Biden To Choose A Black Woman As His Running Mate

"Failing to select a Black woman in 2020 means you will lose the election."

(AllHipHop News) The Veepstakes to determine who will join presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's 2020 presidential ticket is expected to end in the very near future. Many political junkies have narrowed the possible selections down to a handful of people.

California Representative Karen Bass, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and California Senator Kamala Harris are said to be on the final shortlist. A last-minute surprise pick is also possible.

While Biden has publicly committed to choosing a woman as his running mate, his campaign has not confirmed the person will be African-American. A collective of over 100 prominent Black men is now calling on the 77-year-old politician from Delaware to tap a Black woman for the position.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Charlamagne Tha God, Michael Bennett, Ben Crump, Chris Paul, Michael Eric Dyson, Mysonne, Timbaland, Ty Dolla $ign, Nick Cannon, Doug E. Fresh, Van Jones, and others signed the #WinWithBlackWomen letter. Their statement was released in solidarity with the more than 700 Black women who signed a letter calling for a Black woman Vice President.

Read the signed #WinWithBlackWomen statement below: