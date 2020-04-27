Diddy Confirms He's Trying To Talk Dr. Dre Into A Battle

A Bad Boy vs. Death Row/Aftermath battle could really happen if Swizz and Timbaland can work their magic again.

(AllHipHop News) Sean 'Diddy' Combs is working to make fans' dreams of a virtual beat battle between himself and fellow rap mogul Dr. Dre come true.

The Bad Boy Records founder, also known as P. Diddy, has emerged as a favorite to take part in a future round of the viral Verzuz challenge, created by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, that pits two artists up against one another as they go hit-for-hit online.

Previous remote rounds launched to keep music fans engaged during the coronavirus pandemic, have featured hip-hop stars such as T-Pain and Lil Jon, RZA and DJ Premier, and most recently, Teddy Riley and Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds, and Swizz recently suggested Diddy and Dre go head-to-head on Instagram Live for a real superstar clash, just like pay-per-view fights on TV.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z56jCvwtp_Y

"We need Dr. Dre versus P. Diddy pay-per-view for the culture. Let's bring the two kings in and give back to the people," Swizz declared, insisting it would be a "celebration, not a battle".

Diddy has since expressed his interest in getting involved, and he's reached out to Dre to discuss the proposal.

"We're definitely talking about it," Diddy shared during an Instagram Live chat with rapper Fat Joe on Friday. "You heard it here. You heard it here on the show."