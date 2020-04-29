AllHipHop
Diddy Explains How Kim Porter's Death Changed His Mentality

AllHipHop Staff

Sean Diddy Combs sat down with Naomi Campbell to discuss the death of Kim Porter.

(AllHipHop News) Sean "Diddy" Combs had to change his thinking following ex Kim Porter's death, to ensure he was focused on giving his six children the best futures possible.

The rapper shared four children with Porter - Quincy, 28, who he adopted during their relationship, son Christian, 21, and 13-year-old twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie.

He's also father to two other children from previous relationships and told Naomi Campbell on her YouTube show No Filter With Naomi that his entire outlook on life was altered after 47-year-old Porter's tragic passing in November 2018.

"We're really focused on our plan after this. Taking time to really ask the girls and ask the kids really what they want to do... we're trying to really just plan and see what we want to take to the next step as a family. Because losing Kim and now being a single father-of-six, my thinking had to change. I had to really get focused on their futures, 'cause I know how rough it is out there."

Diddy added that he's set up a company called Combs Cartel, which is a family business that his children are excited about being a part of.

"It’s really about what are the goals we’re going to set for what we’re going to do to come out of this better and stronger," he explained.

"And have more of an impact and change the narrative of the black family and the black man and woman globally as being fearless, and being intelligent and also not taking no shorts. Getting what we deserve and doing positive things with our power." 

