Diddy Is Opening Another New Prep School

AllHipHop Staff

Sean "Diddy" Combs is making some moves on behalf of students during the pandemic.

(AllHipHop News) Sean "Diddy" Combs is opening a new college preparatory school that offers online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The rap mogul and entrepreneur has announced the latest addition to his network of institutions will be Capital Prep Bronx, set to open on September 8th.

The fully online schedule aims to accommodate safety precautions put in place during the global health crisis and the digital venture will aid nearly 200 underserved sixth and seventh-grade students in its first year, with plans to expand to 650 students in grades six through 11 within the next five years.

"My dream has always been to provide children in communities like the Bronx the high-quality education they deserve,” Diddy said in a statement. “We’re not just teaching reading, math, and coding. We are grooming future leaders that will change their communities and the world."

The rapper and entrepreneur and his partner on the project, Dr. Steve Perry, previously joined forces to open two other facilities in the star's native neighborhood of Harlem and Bridgeport, Connecticut.

