Diddy Joins Celebrities In Call For Justice For Murdered Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

The shooting-death of Ahmaud Arbery at the hands of two overzealous white guys has sparked anger around the world.

(AllHipHop News) Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Timberlake, and Michael B. Jordan are among the stars demanding justice for murdered African-American jogger Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery was reportedly out for a run near his home in Brunswick, Georgia back in February when he was chased down and confronted by two white men and fatally shot.

The males have been identified as Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, who fired his shotgun twice, causing the 25-year-old to collapse and die.

The McMichaels told police they thought Arbery was a burglary suspect and argued the shooting was in self-defense.

No charges were filed at the time, but authorities have since come under renewed pressure to take action after cellphone video footage of the incident reportedly emerged on Tuesday, appearing to show that Arbery had come under attack first.

Activists staged a demonstration at the scene of the crime on Wednesday, and as the public outcry intensified, a number of celebrities voiced their support for the cause online.

“#AhmaudArbery was running in his neighborhood and was chased down and murdered and no arrests have been made!!!!!!#JusticeForAhmaud RunWithMaud.com,” posted Diddy, while Timberlake shared a photo of Arbery and simply commented, “If you’re not outraged, you should be. Justice for #AhmaudArbery.”

Creed star Jordan shared, “I’m sick to my stomach and could barely watch the video. Another one of our future kings and leaders was murdered!!! To the family and friends of Ahmaud my thoughts and prayers are with you. Just because you may not experience racism, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist and if you don’t think anything is wrong with this video or try to defend this in anyway, you are a part of the problem. #thiscouldhavebeenmeoryou”.

Oscar-winner Viola Davis urged her Instagram followers to join the call for justice: “Rest In Power #AhmaudArbery,” she wrote. “Stand with us and demand that Ahmaud’s murders are charged in his death. They are not immune from prosecution and should be tried for murder.

#IRunWithMaud."

Fellow actresses and activists Olivia Wilde, Gabrielle Union, and Taraji P. Henson also weighed in on the case on social media, as did rappers T.I., Ludacris, Common, and Megan Thee Stallion, who remarked, “This really brought tears to my eyes. I can’t believe people can be this evil it’s disgusting. Prayers to the family.”

Prosecutor Tom Durden has vowed to convene a grand jury to discuss possible charges against the suspects – but only when coronavirus pandemic restrictions are eased, which could take several weeks.