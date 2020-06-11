AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Diddy Launches 'Revolt Black News' Show Hosted & Produced By Eboni K. Williams

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch the attorney, author, and television personality tackle serious topics like police violence and police reform.

(AllHipHop News) In the wake of global protests demanding the end of white supremacy and systemic racism, Revolt TV is airing a news program focused on stories that are relevant to African-Americans. Eboni K. Williams was tapped to take the helm for the show.

"With everything going on in the news cycle right now, we need a space where Black culture and critical analysis combine to advance the conversation. This increased role at Revolt will allow me to serve my community in a meaningful way at a historic time,” states Williams.⁣⁣

The 36-year-old former practicing attorney is already one of the panelists for Revolt's weekly talk show titled State of the Culture. Previously, Williams worked as a correspondent for CBS and CNN as well as a contributor for Fox News Channel.

Revolt Black News features Williams analyzing events directly associated with the advancement and empowerment of Black people. She also invites special guests to talk about topical political and social issues. 

The most recent episode included coverage of police brutality, George Floyd's murder, the NFL's statement about Black Lives Matter, the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act, and more. Williams also spoke to Dr. Wendy Osefo about the Congressional Black Caucus’ Justice in Policing Act of 2020 which was unveiled this week. ESPN sports analyst Jalen Rose and professional athlete Brandon Marshall made appearances as well.

Revolt Black News was inspired by Revolt TV founder Sean “Diddy” Combs’ State Of Emergency: The State of Black America & Coronavirus town hall. The new program airs on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm ET/6 pm PST. 

“When I started Revolt, I always wanted to develop a platform to report the news from our perspective, from our lens, from our people, so I decided to launch Revolt Black News,’” said Combs. “We’re here with solutions. We’ve already heard about what we can’t do, but this is what we can do.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

André 3000 Presents Limited Edition Shirts In Support Of Movement For Black Lives

"This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism... BLACK LIVES MATTER."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Travis Scott Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Highest In The Room"

The former Number One song is at the center of a legal dispute.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Juvion Alex

The Recording Academy Renames & Redefines Certain Rap/R&B Grammy Categories

The nomination process for the Best New Artist field was also altered.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Pop Smoke's Posthumous Album Pushed Back Until July

A new track titled “Make It Rain” is on the way.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Calls On Her Fans To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

Tamika Mallory wants citizens to call Kentucky officials.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nicki Minaj & Tekashi 6ix9ine Link For "Trollz" To Support George Floyd

Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine have teamed up once again and this time they're donating the proceeds of their song "Trollz" to help out George Floyd protesters.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

SamanthaBalmer

Ava Duvernay Launches New Project To Watch Cops

The legendary actress just announced a new fund and initiative to keep track of police injustice and malpractice around the U.S.

AllHipHop Staff

by

SamanthaBalmer

Obie Trice Could Be Going To Jail For Shooting A Teenager

Obie Trice will be suspended in time for shooting his ex-girlfriend's teenage son during a domestic dispute last year.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Ponting_jack

Oprah Talks George Floyd, Breonna Taylor & Ahmaud Arbery With Black Leaders

Oprah Winfrey hosted a variety of Black leaders to try and create a path forward after weeks deadly riots and police brutality.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Dougie31

Will Smith's Bel-Air Athletics Presents "Black Solidary" Shirt To Raise Money For Racial Justice Organizations

Black Lives Matter Foundation, Equal Justice Initiative, and Black Futures Lab will benefit from the sales.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)