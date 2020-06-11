Diddy Launches 'Revolt Black News' Show Hosted & Produced By Eboni K. Williams

Watch the attorney, author, and television personality tackle serious topics like police violence and police reform.

(AllHipHop News) In the wake of global protests demanding the end of white supremacy and systemic racism, Revolt TV is airing a news program focused on stories that are relevant to African-Americans. Eboni K. Williams was tapped to take the helm for the show.

"With everything going on in the news cycle right now, we need a space where Black culture and critical analysis combine to advance the conversation. This increased role at Revolt will allow me to serve my community in a meaningful way at a historic time,” states Williams.⁣⁣

The 36-year-old former practicing attorney is already one of the panelists for Revolt's weekly talk show titled State of the Culture. Previously, Williams worked as a correspondent for CBS and CNN as well as a contributor for Fox News Channel.

Revolt Black News features Williams analyzing events directly associated with the advancement and empowerment of Black people. She also invites special guests to talk about topical political and social issues.

The most recent episode included coverage of police brutality, George Floyd's murder, the NFL's statement about Black Lives Matter, the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act, and more. Williams also spoke to Dr. Wendy Osefo about the Congressional Black Caucus’ Justice in Policing Act of 2020 which was unveiled this week. ESPN sports analyst Jalen Rose and professional athlete Brandon Marshall made appearances as well.

Revolt Black News was inspired by Revolt TV founder Sean “Diddy” Combs’ State Of Emergency: The State of Black America & Coronavirus town hall. The new program airs on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm ET/6 pm PST.

“When I started Revolt, I always wanted to develop a platform to report the news from our perspective, from our lens, from our people, so I decided to launch Revolt Black News,’” said Combs. “We’re here with solutions. We’ve already heard about what we can’t do, but this is what we can do.”