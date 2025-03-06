BREAKING: Diddy Accused Of Money Laundering & Witness Tampering In New Indictment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Legal troubles for Diddy just got worse, with another superseding indictment accusing him of money laundering and witness tampering.

Diddy is facing serious new charges Thursday (March 6) including obstruction of justice and money laundering as federal prosecutors in Manhattan expanded their racketeering case against the Hip-Hop mogul – again.

The latest superseding indictment, filed March 6, 2025, dramatically elevated the stakes for Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing him of attempting to derail a sprawling federal investigation by allegedly meddling with witnesses and concealing profits made from illicit activities through his businesses.

Prosecutors also charged him with conspiracy to distribute narcotics and violent crime in aid of racketeering (VICAR), alleging he orchestrated violence against individuals attempting to distance themselves from or expose his alleged criminal enterprise.

The fresh charges mark a stark escalation from earlier indictments.

Initially indicted in September 2024 on federal RICO charges, sex trafficking accusations, transportation related to prostitution and drug offenses, Diddy’s legal troubles intensified further this January when prosecutors expanded their discovery materials, notably including surveillance videos.

Still, no new charges emerged at that time.

However, Thursday’s indictment added substantial detail, referencing additional victims, financial transactions and electronic communications allegedly linking Diddy and unidentified co-conspirators to the expanded allegations.

Prosecutors cited wire transfers, witness statements and electronic evidence to bolster their case, potentially increasing his sentencing exposure significantly if convicted.

Despite the gravity of these new accusations, Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo fired back strongly, emphasizing his client’s consistent denial and expressing confidence in eventual exoneration.

“Mr. Combs has said it before and will say it again: he vehemently denies the accusations made by the SDNY. He looks forward to his day in court when it will become clear that he has never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will. Many former employees stand by his side, prepared to attest to the dedication, hard work, and inspiration they experienced while helping build groundbreaking, award-winning businesses,” Marc Agnifilo, Attorney for Sean “Diddy” Combs said.

Diddy, a defining figure in Hip-Hop culture and the music industry as founder of Bad Boy Records, now faces a daunting courtroom showdown set for May 2025.