Diddy Names Drake As Part Of His Official Top 5 Rappers List

Puffy danced with celebs online in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

(AllHipHop News) On Easter Sunday, Sean "Diddy" Combs and his children hosted a Dance-A-Thon on Instagram to raise funds for healthcare workers. Numerous celebrities popped into Diddy's IG Live throughout the day.

Drake was one of the many famous A-listers to go live with the Combs family. Besides dancing to Drizzy's "Toosie Slide" single, the former rivals also had a conversation which included Puffy praising the Toronto rapper.

"When they talk about the Top 5, all those cats got a special code. Two years ago, three years ago, I didn't know. It's clear, the work you put in, you're in my official Top 5," Diddy told Drake. "That's right y'all heard it. Hits, hits, hits, hits, hits."

According to the Bad Boy founder, the Team Love x Direct Relief COVID-19 Fund has already raised over $3 million to support emergency response efforts to the current coronavirus pandemic. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donated $2 million to the campaign.