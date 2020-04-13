AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Diddy Names Drake As Part Of His Official Top 5 Rappers List

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Puffy danced with celebs online in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

(AllHipHop News) On Easter Sunday, Sean "Diddy" Combs and his children hosted a Dance-A-Thon on Instagram to raise funds for healthcare workers. Numerous celebrities popped into Diddy's IG Live throughout the day.

Drake was one of the many famous A-listers to go live with the Combs family. Besides dancing to Drizzy's "Toosie Slide" single, the former rivals also had a conversation which included Puffy praising the Toronto rapper.

"When they talk about the Top 5, all those cats got a special code. Two years ago, three years ago, I didn't know. It's clear, the work you put in, you're in my official Top 5," Diddy told Drake. "That's right y'all heard it. Hits, hits, hits, hits, hits."

According to the Bad Boy founder, the Team Love x Direct Relief COVID-19 Fund has already raised over $3 million to support emergency response efforts to the current coronavirus pandemic. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donated $2 million to the campaign.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Westside Gunn Had Coronavirus

Westside Gunn reveals he had the coronavirus but he has since recovered.

Fatima Barrie

Who Won? RZA and DJ Premier Battle on Instagram Live!

The two Hip-Hop legends - RZA and DJ Premier - went head to head, and only one came on top. Who did you pick?

AllHipHop Staff

by

Hawkeye5

Young Chop Arrested For Trying To "Find" 21 Savage

Young Chop's erratic behavior landed him in jail.

AllHipHop Staff

by

MattBane

Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Held Him At Gunpoint And Now He's Scared For His Life

Blac Chyna admits she pointed an unloaded gun at Rob Kardashian, but she thinks he's making a big deal out of nothing.

Fatima Barrie

by

Thetruthliesabove

Tory Lanez Breaks Streaming Record On TikTok

Tory Lanez broke a new record on the popular TikTok app.

Fatima Barrie

by

Noname

Russell Simmons Launching New Podcast "Lifestyles Of Hip Hop Yogi"

Russell Simmons is turning his love for yoga into two new businesses.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Soulja Boy’s Manager Miami Mike Thanks Hospital After Surviving COVID-19

Miami Mike opens up about being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Fatima Barrie

Cardi B Furious At Her Fans Who Didn't Support Bernie Sanders

Cardi B was extremely upset at her fanbase for not supporting Bernie Sanders, who recently dropped out of the race for the White House.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Grace Eba

Pete Davidson Parodies Drake And Andre 3000 In SNL Skits

Pete Davidson channels his inner-rapper for some funny new sketches on SNL last night.

Fatima Barrie

A$AP Ferg Pops Up On Am Joy To Educate Youth About Coronavirus

A$AP Ferg share tips and insight on COVID-19 on MSNBC.

Fatima Barrie