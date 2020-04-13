AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Diddy's Celebrity Dance-a-thon Raises Almost $4 Million

AllHipHop Staff

Diddy pulled together his celebrity friends to raise millions for healthcare workers on the front line against coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Sean "Diddy" Combs raised more than $3.5 million to aid U.S. healthcare workers during the first hour of his Easter Sunday digital dance party.

The music mogul hastily organized the coronavirus relief benefit in collaboration with bosses at Direct Action, and kicked off the holiday event with his family on Instagram Live at 3pm EST.

The charity event opened with a set by DJ D-Nice, before Diddy invited actress/singer Rita Wilson to join in the livestreamed bash.

The beginning of Diddy's hours-long dance party also featured a chat with Brazilian superstar Anitta, and models Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow, while Snoop Dogg, Drake, Kelly Rowland, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, and Lizzo are set to make remote cameos, too.

Diddy also teased an appearance by his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, and her fiance, former baseball ace Alex Rodriguez, in addition to Megan Thee Stallion, Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, and Mark Wahlberg.

Following the first hour of the dance party, Diddy announced the bash had already helped him raise $3.5 million and counting for healthcare staff in underprivileged areas of the U.S.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Westside Gunn Had Coronavirus

Westside Gunn reveals he had the coronavirus but he has since recovered.

Fatima Barrie

by

Deveondi

Who Won? RZA and DJ Premier Battle on Instagram Live!

The two Hip-Hop legends - RZA and DJ Premier - went head to head, and only one came on top. Who did you pick?

AllHipHop Staff

by

Hawkeye5

Gucci Mane Catches Backlash For Shocking Coronavirus Easter Tweet

Fans believe that Gucci Mane is not only rude and vile, but distract from the true message of Easter.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

NegroPeligro

Doja Cat Slams "Immature" Nicki Minaj Stans On Twitter

The Barbz try to cancel the "Say So" hitmaker.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Vanessa Bondessa

Actor Tracy Morgan Flips Out On Pedestrian Over Lamborghini Run-In

Tracy Morgan almost ran down a pedestrian who was walking in a mostly empty times square, and ended up in a shouting match.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Responds To Critic Accusing Her Of Lying About $1 Million Fashion Nova Giveaway

The 27-year-old entertainer offers an explanation for why the winners have not gone public.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

jeanpaulroc

Beastie Boys Defend Asians From Racism

The Beastie Boys took to their social media to call out racist who are picking on Chinese people.

AllHipHop Staff

Rod Wave's 'Pray 4 Love' Becomes The Most-Streamed Album For The Week

The emerging southern Hip Hop artist lands in the Top 3 for the first time.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Young Chop Arrested For Trying To "Find" 21 Savage

Young Chop's erratic behavior landed him in jail.

AllHipHop Staff

by

MattBane

Toni Braxton Aims To Marry Birdman This Year, Damn The Pandemic

Birdman is ready to get married, but Toni Braxton is moving at her own pace.

AllHipHop Staff