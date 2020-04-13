Diddy's Celebrity Dance-a-thon Raises Almost $4 Million

Diddy pulled together his celebrity friends to raise millions for healthcare workers on the front line against coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Sean "Diddy" Combs raised more than $3.5 million to aid U.S. healthcare workers during the first hour of his Easter Sunday digital dance party.

The music mogul hastily organized the coronavirus relief benefit in collaboration with bosses at Direct Action, and kicked off the holiday event with his family on Instagram Live at 3pm EST.

The charity event opened with a set by DJ D-Nice, before Diddy invited actress/singer Rita Wilson to join in the livestreamed bash.

The beginning of Diddy's hours-long dance party also featured a chat with Brazilian superstar Anitta, and models Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow, while Snoop Dogg, Drake, Kelly Rowland, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, and Lizzo are set to make remote cameos, too.

Diddy also teased an appearance by his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, and her fiance, former baseball ace Alex Rodriguez, in addition to Megan Thee Stallion, Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, and Mark Wahlberg.

Following the first hour of the dance party, Diddy announced the bash had already helped him raise $3.5 million and counting for healthcare staff in underprivileged areas of the U.S.