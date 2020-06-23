AllHipHop
Diddy's Revolt Network Fires Back At Eminem

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The media company says it wants to focus back on "our" movement.

(AllHipHop News) A leaked verse may have started a new conflict between Sean "Diddy" Combs and Marshall "Eminem" Mathers. The two Hip Hop icons find themselves in the middle of an unexpected feud.

The bad blood ignited when an alternate version of Conway The Machine's "Bang" made it's way to the internet. On the song, Eminem takes shots at Diddy's Revolt network and former Slaughterhouse member Joe Budden.

"Shout to Puffy Combs, but f*ck Revolt," rapped Em. "Y’all are like a f*cked up remote. Now I get it why our button’s broke. Cause you pressing him but do nothing though, especially when it comes to punches throne."

On Monday evening, the media company's Twitter account fired back at the Detroit emcee. Revolt tweeted, "F*ck you too @Eminem." The cable channel doubled down by posting the same message on Instagram with a caption that read, "Now back to our movement. ✊🏿."

It appears Eminem's issues with Revolt stem from the fact that Joe Budden has a show on the network called State of the Culture. While Budden has said he does not have any beef with Em, the ex-Shady Records recording artist and the Shady Records co-founder have gone back-and-forth in the public over money and music for years. 

