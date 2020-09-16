Diddy's Revolt Summit To Offer Free Virtual Access For 2020 Event

Award-winning music video director Teyana Taylor is co-producing a 'Road To Summit' digital series.

(AllHipHop News) In response to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, the annual Revolt Summit x AT & T is going entirely virtual in 2020. The 3-day event taking place October 23-25 will be free of cost.

"The goal of the Revolt Summit is to empower and inspire the next generation of leaders," says Revolt Chairman Sean "Diddy" Combs. "Last year, we had huge success in Atlanta and Los Angeles, and this year we are opening up the Revolt Summit to the world."

Combs continues, "This is a pivotal moment in history and we are bringing together the best minds in entertainment, political activism, and business to share their experiences, educate and motivate our community."

Road To Summit - The World Is Yours will begin streaming September 19 on the Revolt Summit app. Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor and the Aunties are co-producing the five-episode digital content series which highlights emerging artists, entrepreneurs, and creators.

"AT & T is thrilled to be back with Revolt this year for the first-ever virtual Summit. We recognize the value of Black-owned businesses and continue to put resources towards initiatives that focus on fostering economic growth and innovations within the communities we serve," expresses Corey Anthony, Chief Diversity Officer for AT & T. "Now more than ever before, it's imperative for communities of color to bring our voices together and lead our future generations to success."

Revolt Summit virtual attendees will have access to engagement and connectivity through:

Notable Hosts, Culture Curators, Masterclasses and Interactive Workshops - Culturally relevant and renowned talent will introduce upcoming segments, participate in one-on-one conversations, and provide hands-on group demos with a focus on sharing tactics & tips.

"As we face a critical moment in our history, it's more important than ever that we create an experience anchored in empowering the next generation of cultural leaders and elevating the Black community globally," says Detavio Samuels, Revolt Media & TV COO.

To register for the 2020 Revolt Summit x AT & T visit www.revoltsummit.com. Watch two panel discussions from the 2019 Revolt Summit featuring Diddy, Quincy, Justin Combs, King Combs, DJ Khaled, the late Andre Harrell, T.I., Killer Mike, and more below.